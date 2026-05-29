Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc - Block Listing - Interim Review
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 29
ASHOKA WHITEOAK EMERGING MARKETS TRUST PLC
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date: 29 May 2026
Name of applicant:
Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc
Name of scheme:
AWEM Block Listing Schemes
a) AWEM Block Listing Scheme May 2023
b) AWEM Block Listing Scheme February 2026
Period of return:
From:
27 November 2025
To:
26 May 2026
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
a) 1,091,470 ordinary shares of 1 penny each
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
a) 0
b) 10,000,000 Ordinary Shares
Less:Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see UKLR 20.6.7G):
a) 1,091,470 Ordinary Shares of 1 penny each
b) 1,033,530 Ordinary Shares of 1 penny each
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
a) 0
b) 8,966,470 ordinary shares of 1 penny each
Total 8,966,470
Name of contact:
Ruth Wright
JTC (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact:
+44 203 893 1011
The Company's LEI is: 254900Z4X5Y7NTODRI75