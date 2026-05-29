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PR Newswire
29.05.2026 19:36 Uhr
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Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc - Block Listing - Interim Review

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc - Block Listing - Interim Review

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 29

ASHOKA WHITEOAK EMERGING MARKETS TRUST PLC

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 29 May 2026

Name of applicant:

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc

Name of scheme:

AWEM Block Listing Schemes

a) AWEM Block Listing Scheme May 2023

b) AWEM Block Listing Scheme February 2026

Period of return:

From:

27 November 2025

To:

26 May 2026

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

a) 1,091,470 ordinary shares of 1 penny each

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

a) 0

b) 10,000,000 Ordinary Shares

Less:Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see UKLR 20.6.7G):

a) 1,091,470 Ordinary Shares of 1 penny each

b) 1,033,530 Ordinary Shares of 1 penny each

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

a) 0

b) 8,966,470 ordinary shares of 1 penny each

Total 8,966,470

Name of contact:

Ruth Wright

JTC (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Telephone number of contact:

+44 203 893 1011

The Company's LEI is: 254900Z4X5Y7NTODRI75

© 2026 PR Newswire
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