EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results/Real Estate
CPI Property Group
(société anonyme)
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254
Press Release - Corporate News
Luxembourg, 29 May 2026
CPI PROPERTY GROUP publishes financial results for the first quarter of 2026
CPI Property Group S.A. ("CPIPG" or the "Group"), a leading European landlord, hereby publishes unaudited financial results for the three-month period ended 31 March 2026.
Highlights for the first quarter of 2026 include:
Additional Information & Post-Closing Events
CPIPG continues to see a constructive market backdrop for disposals.
In April, the Group closed two transactions exceeding €100 million, namely the sale of a mixed-use office and retail property in Prague and the sale of two retail parks in Italy.
Year-to-date, about €439 million of gross disposals have been closed and/or signed, with nearly €400 million of disposals under LOI and/or in advanced stages of the due diligence process. As a result, the Group is confident in achieving our disposal target of €500-750 million in 2026.
CPIPG's active disposal pipeline exceeds €2 billion. Wherever possible, the Group continues to prioritise sales of non-income generating or low-yielding assets. The Group expects to complete the sale of our remaining 50% interest in HoldCo Bubny s.r.o., which holds landbank in Prague, to our joint venture partner in June 2026.
Today, the board of directors approved the sale of villas in France to a trust established for the benefit of our founder's children. This step is consistent with the Group's goal to implement all recommendations made by White & Case relating to corporate governance. The purchase price was based on an independent third-party valuation and represents a premium to the book value; the transaction is expected to close before the end of June.
Financing
On 15 May, CPIPG signed an innovative loan facility with Emirates NBD for a total of AED 367.3 million (approximately €86 million) relating to our investments in Dubai. The loan facility will finance a substantial portion of CPIPG's deferred payments on the development portfolio during 2026 and 2027.
On 21 May, our subsidiary CPI Europe successfully closed a new €100 million financing for Sun Plaza, one of Bucharest's leading shopping centres and a flagship retail asset within the Group's portfolio. The financing was arranged as a club deal between OTP Bank and ING Bank Romania, with each bank providing equal commitments. The transaction also establishes a new financing relationship between CPIPG and ING Bank, reflecting the appetite and availability of bank financing for high-quality real estate in our region.
On 22 May, the Group repaid €150 million in unsecured bonds issued by our subsidiary, S IMMO. CPIPG's objective is to repay all unsecured subsidiary debt as it matures.
On 26 May, CPIPG issued CHF 105 million of 5-year senior unsecured bonds with a coupon of 3.95%. The proceeds will be used to repay existing expensive bonds and secured debt. The new issuance is in line with our strategy of maintaining a diversified funding mix while proactively repaying high-cost debt.
On 27 May, JPMorgan joined the Group's revolving credit facility (RCF) as a new relationship bank, increasing the facility to €500 million. The RCF matures in March 2029 and is undrawn.
Group Simplification
On 2 March 2026, CPIPG announced a voluntary offer for the remaining minority shares of NEXT RE SIIQ S.p.A. in Italy as part of our Group's simplification program and to reduce management and administrative costs. The offer was successfully completed in May with a c. 94.8% acceptance rate, resulting in a total consideration of c. €12.6 million. As a result, CPIPG holds approximately 98.8% of the Next RE's share capital. The next step will be to initiate the squeeze-out and delisting in accordance with applicable law.
Sustainability
CPIPG remains deeply committed to our sustainability goals, and we are pleased to announce that the Financial Times recognized the Group as one of Europe's Climate Leaders in a recent special report; CPIPG was ranked #1 in the real estate sector and #20 overall. The list focuses on businesses that have achieved the greatest reduction in their core emissions (Scope 1 and 2) between 2019 and 2024. Further climate-related commitments and collaboration with sustainability assessors, such as CDP and the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) are also considered in the scoring.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM INCOME STATEMENT*
* The presented financial statements do not represent a full set of interim financial statements as if prepared in accordance with IAS 34
Gross rental income
A decrease in gross rental income by €8.7 million (4%) was driven by the Group's disposals.
Net service charge income
A decrease in service charge income in Q1 2026 compared to Q1 2025 by 8.4% was also driven by the Group's disposals.
Net hotel income
Net hotel income decreased by 72% in Q1 2026 compared to Q1 2025 due to disposal of the Marriott hotels (Budapest and Vienna).
Net valuation gain/(loss)
Net valuation gain of €13.7 million relates to revaluation of Assets held for sale.
Interest income
Increase of interest income by €4.9 million compared to Q1 2025 relates to interest income from financial investments and bills of exchange.
Other operating income
Other operating income decreased by €7.6 million compared to Q1 2025. In Q1 2025, the Group received a contractual penalty related to a canceled deal in Germany.
Other net financial result
There was other financial gain of €9.5 million in Q1 2026 compared to other financial loss of €58.4 million in Q1 2025. This gain was mainly driven by net foreign exchange gain of €30 million (vs. loss of €37 million in Q1 2025), by a gain from derivatives of €19 million, partially offset by transaction costs and premiums related to repurchased or repaid bonds in the amount of €27 million.
Amortization, depreciation and impairments
Amortization, depreciation and impairments increased by €7.6 million compared to Q1 2025 primarily due to impairment of sold PPE.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION*
* The presented financial statements do not represent a full set of interim financial statements as if prepared in accordance with IAS 34
Total assets
Total assets decreased by €101.0 million (0.5%) to €20,118.6 million as at 31 March 2026 compared to 31 December 2025, primarily due to share buy back and related decrease in cash and cash equivalents.
Total liabilities
Total liabilities decreased by €14.0 million (0.1%) to €12,047.8 million as at 31 March 2026 compared to 31 December 2025, primarily due to a decrease in trade payables (€41.7 million).
Equity and EPRA NRV
Total equity decreased by €87.0 million to €8,070.8 million as at 31 March 2026. The movements of equity components were as follows:
EPRA NRV was €6,249 million as at 31 March 2026, representing a decrease of 3.2% compared to 31 December 2025. The decrease in EPRA NRV was driven by the above changes in the Group's equity attributable to the owners.
Glossary
APM RECONCILIATION[*]
* Includes pro-rata EBITDA/FFO for Q1 2026 and Q1 2025 of Equity accounted investees.
*Annualised
For further information please contact:
Investor Relations
Moritz Mayer
Manager, Capital Markets
m.mayer@cpipg.com
For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website: www.cpipg.com
Follow us on X (CPIPG_SA) and LinkedIn
[*] Totals might not sum exactly due to rounding differences.
29.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CPI PROPERTY GROUP
|40, rue de la Vallée
|L-2661 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 264 767 1
|Fax:
|+352 264 767 67
|E-mail:
|contact@cpipg.com
|Internet:
|www.cpipg.com
|ISIN:
|LU0251710041
|WKN:
|A0JL4D
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|2336226
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2336226 29.05.2026 CET/CEST