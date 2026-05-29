Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center: Dr. Ran Rubinstein Brings BioRePeel to Newburgh, NY and Montvale, NJ

Dr. Ran Rubinstein introduces BioRePeel to both New York and New Jersey practices as demand grows for no-downtime skin rejuvenation treatments.

NEWBURGH, NY AND MONTVALE, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2026 / Dr. Ran Rubinstein, double board-certified facial plastic surgeon, has added BioRePeel to the skin rejuvenation menu at both of his practices. Patients in the Hudson Valley can now book the treatment at Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Specialists, PC in Newburgh, New York , and patients in northern New Jersey can do the same at Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center in Montvale .

A New Option for Patients Who Want Results Without the Downtime

BioRePeel is a dual-phase chemical peel from Italy that has gained quick traction in aesthetic medicine for delivering visible improvement in skin tone, texture, and clarity without the social downtime traditional peels are known for. The formula combines 30 percent trichloroacetic acid (TCA) with amino acids, vitamins, and supportive ingredients that work together to resurface the skin while protecting the outer barrier. Patients typically walk out with an immediate glow and continue to see improvements over the days and weeks that follow.

What Sets BioRePeel Apart

What sets BioRePeel apart is its dual-phase technology. The lipophilic phase forms a thin protective layer over the skin during application, which significantly reduces the visible flaking and redness most chemical peels produce. The hydrophilic phase delivers the active ingredients deeper into the skin, where they stimulate fibroblast activity and encourage collagen production. The result is a peel that delivers meaningful resurfacing without the recovery time more aggressive peels require.

A Peel That Fits Into a Normal Week

For patients, this means a peel that fits into a normal week. Most BioRePeel sessions take about thirty minutes from start to finish, and the majority of patients return to their regular routines the same day. Some report mild flaking around day three, but the dramatic shedding associated with traditional medium-depth peels is rare.

The peel is also non-photosensitizing, which makes it a year-round option. Patients can schedule treatments through summer months when most other peels are not recommended, and the formula is safe across all Fitzpatrick skin types, including darker skin tones that sometimes carry higher risk with stronger resurfacing.

Who Benefits Most

Dr. Rubinstein , who leads national injection training at Rubinstein Aesthetic Training Specialists in Montvale, NJ, sees BioRePeel as a strong fit for patients addressing several skin concerns at once. Acne and post-acne marks, melasma, sun damage, fine lines, dull texture, and visible pores all respond well to a series of treatments. Patients with controlled rosacea or sensitive skin types, who are often advised to avoid chemical peels altogether, are typically able to tolerate BioRePeel because of the protective lipophilic phase.

Treatment Plans and Pairings

Most patients benefit from a series of four to six BioRePeel sessions spaced one to two weeks apart, with maintenance treatments every four to eight weeks once the initial series is complete. BioRePeel can be performed as a standalone treatment or paired with other services available on the Montvale medical spa menu and the Newburgh medical spa menu , including HydraFacial, LED light therapy, and microneedling.

BioRePeel at the Montvale Office

The Montvale practice sits in northern New Jersey and serves patients from across Bergen County and the broader New York metro area. The office focuses exclusively on the face, with a medical spa team trained in advanced skincare protocols and a Joint Commission-certified surgical suite for procedures requiring an OR setting. BioRePeel fits naturally into the office's emphasis on results-focused, downtime-conscious facial rejuvenation. Patients in Montvale most often pair BioRePeel with injectable treatments, HydraFacial, or microneedling as part of a longer-term plan. The Montvale location also houses Rubinstein Aesthetic Training Specialists, where Dr. Rubinstein trains injectors from across the country in advanced aesthetic technique.

BioRePeel at the Newburgh Office

The Newburgh office , Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Specialists, PC, serves patients throughout Orange County and the Hudson Valley, including Beacon, Fishkill, Cornwall, New Windsor, Montgomery, Middletown, and Poughkeepsie. The practice offers both surgical and non-surgical options across face and body, with Dr. Samuel Beran handling body procedures alongside Dr. Rubinstein's facial work. The Newburgh medical spa menu is comprehensive, with BioRePeel joining established treatments like HydraFacial, microneedling, laser resurfacing, and a wide range of injectables. For Hudson Valley patients who have been looking for a chemical peel that fits around real life, BioRePeel is now the most accessible option on the menu.

Both teams have been trained on the BioRePeel protocol and will tailor each patient's plan based on their skin and their goals during a consultation.

About Dr. Ran Rubinstein

Dr. Ran Rubinstein is a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon with over two decades of experience in facial plastic surgery and aesthetic medicine. He is a fellow of the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery and leads national injection training at Rubinstein Aesthetic Training Specialists in Montvale, New Jersey. His practices serve patients in the Hudson Valley, northern New Jersey, the New York metro area, and beyond. Learn more about the team in Newburgh and the team in Montvale .

To learn more about BioRePeel or to schedule a consultation, patients in northern New Jersey can contact Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center in Montvale . Patients in the Hudson Valley can contact Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Specialists, PC in Newburgh . Consultations include a full skin evaluation, a discussion of your concerns and goals, and a personalized treatment plan that may include BioRePeel as a standalone service or as part of a broader skin care strategy. New patients are welcome at both locations.

Media Contact:

Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center

Montvale, NJ

Phone: (201) 391-1135

https://www.rubinsteinplasticsurgerycenter.com

Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Specialists, PC

Newburgh, NY

Phone: (845) 863-1772

https://www.yourfacemd.com/

SOURCE: Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/dr.-ran-rubinstein-brings-biorepeel-to-newburgh-ny-and-montvale-nj-1171807