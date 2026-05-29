TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.: TGI Expands Sovereign AI Logistics Footprint with Agricultural Supply Chain Strategic Alliance

Integrating sovereign compute and on-the-ground IT infrastructure to power autonomous trade and deep-sea port logistics in the Black Sea region

MIAMI, FL AND KYIV, UKRAINE / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2026 / TGI Solar Power Group, Inc. (OTC:TSPG) ("the Company" or "TGI"), a diversified technology and sustainable infrastructure company, developer of the TGI AMIRON Sovereign Inference Orchestrator, and Limited Liability Company "MARMAKS" ("MARMAKS"), a premier IT solutions provider, announced today they have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to form a strategic alliance. The partnership aims to deploy AI-native logistics systems and advanced IT infrastructure to revolutionize agricultural export supply chains, with a focus on deep-sea port logistics in the Odessa region of Ukraine.

The integration merges TGI's sophisticated cognitive orchestration with MARMAKS' regional technical execution, establishing a robust framework for autonomous supply chains. The collaboration will leverage TGI's core technologies, positioning its AXIOMAXUS platform at the center of the operation alongside high-density compute nodes (AXINOD) and T2T energy conversion systems.

As agricultural trade increasingly demands real-time efficiency and secure infrastructure, this alliance will bridge physical supply chains with high-performance computing. The joint initiative will capitalize on MARMAKS' extensive track record of successfully managing full-lifecycle IT projects for more than 500 public and private clients.

Under the terms of the LOI, key responsibilities will be distributed to optimize each partner's unique strengths:

TGI will oversee the strategic AI-Native Logistics Operating System, the integration of sovereign compute, and overarching industrial planning.

MARMAKS will drive regional technical execution, local IT procurement, network architecture design, and comprehensive on-the-ground project management.

The alliance will be governed by a joint Alliance Board comprising two appointees from TGI, two from MARMAKS, and one independent member with final authority over strategic developments. The initial term of the alliance is five years, with an option to renew. A definitive binding agreement is expected to be finalized within 30 days, following the completion of customary due diligence.

"Integrating AXINOD modular edge compute units along highly complex trade corridors require a partner with specialized, localized infrastructure capabilities," said Daniel Brody, Chief Information Officer (CIO) of TGI. "We specifically selected MARMAKS because of their exceptional pedigree in building modular data centers since 2018. They are proven experts in modular data center deployment, cybersecurity, operational safety, and absolute data integrity, making them the ideal partner to safeguard our multi-jurisdictional network."

"Our collaboration with TGI and our extended experience in modular data centers will allow us to scale advanced infrastructure at an unprecedented pace," said Natalia Lisnevskaya Esq , Chief Legal Officer (CLO) and Managing Partner of MARMAKS. "Integrating our local technical execution with TGI's cutting-edge AXINOD products will naturally expand our horizons with TGI globally, delivering world-class, sovereign data infrastructure to the international market."

About TGI Group

TGI Solar Power Group, Inc. (OTC:TSPG) builds sovereign logistics operating systems merging physical infrastructure with cognitive orchestration. By positioning AXIOMAXUS at the center of its architecture, TGI captures the global shift toward Autonomous Supply Chains. Key corporate expertise includes high-density compute nodes (AXINOD) and T2T energy conversion. For more information, please visit www.tgipower.com.

About MARMAKS

Limited Liability Company "MARMAKS" implements complex IT projects for public and private clients, specializing in equipment supply, engineering consultation, architecture design, and full-lifecycle implementation. Established as an industry expert in modular data centers, cybersecurity, and data safety, MARMAKS has served over 500 satisfied clients, providing comprehensive legal and technical support at every stage of each project. For more information, please visit www.marmaks.company.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements, including those regarding the proposed strategic alliance between TGI and MARMAKS, the expected execution of a definitive agreement, and the potential impact of AI-native logistics systems, are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including due diligence findings, market conditions, geopolitical developments in the Black Sea region, and general economic factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media & Investor Contacts

TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.

Email: info@tgipower.com

Website: www.tgipower.com

MARMAKS Company

Svitlana Polishchuk, Managing Director

Email: info@marmaks.company

Website: marmaks.company/en/

SOURCE: TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/tgi-expands-sovereign-ai-logistics-footprint-with-agricultural-supply-chain-stra-1171838