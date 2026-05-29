McCormick Systems: How to Close the Subcontractor Bid Gap

CHANDLER, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2026 / McCormick Systems, a leading provider of MEP takeoff and estimating software and a part of Foundation Software's business portfolio, released a new educational resource, "Subcontractor Quotes vs. Internal Estimates: Close the Gap for Profit."

The piece is designed to help construction estimators manage bid discrepancies and protect margins in an increasingly competitive market.

Discrepancies between internal estimates and subcontractors' bids are an unavoidable part of the estimating process.

The gap exists because internal estimates are built on assumptions, labor rates, material costs and read of the market. While subcontractors are pricing based on their own costs, capacity and risk tolerance.

Left unaddressed, these gaps can lead to overbudgeting, underbudgeting or missed opportunities to win work at the right price.

The resource outlines several steps estimators can take to address bid inconsistencies before they derail project budgets, including:

Comparing bids side-by-side to identify line-item variances

Analyzing the drivers behind bid variances - from market shifts to subcontractor pricing patterns

Historical bid tracking to improve estimating accuracy and negotiation leverage over time

For estimators who've felt the pressure of misaligned bids firsthand, this resource offers something practical - a framework for turning one of the industry's most common pain points into a consistent competitive advantage.

The blog is available now, click here to check it out.

About McCormick Systems

McCormick Systems, a Foundation Software company, is the provider of the leading takeoff & estimating software, McCormick, an all-in-one bidding solution for the electrical, plumbing and mechanical and trades. For information, call (800) 444-4890 or email msi@mccormicksys.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing

tak@foundationsoft.com

(800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist

SIllius@foundationsoft.com

(800) 811 5926 x 4823

SOURCE: McCormick Systems

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/how-to-close-the-subcontractor-bid-gap-1171404