Franklin, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2026) - Recent national conversations about toxic chemicals in everyday products are reshaping how consumers evaluate what they wear, with growing scrutiny of substances such as BPA, PFAS "forever chemicals" and other compounds commonly found in textiles and performance fabrics. As awareness surrounding fabric safety and environmental exposure increases, Merci Dupre Clothiers is positioning itself at the intersection of luxury fashion, sustainability and wellness innovation through its proprietary Enviremware technology and protective apparel solutions.

Founded by scientist, innovator and entrepreneur Dr. Christina Rahm, Merci Dupre Clothiers was created to develop fashion-forward garments designed to help shield wearers from environmental stressors such as pollution, UV rays, heavy metals and airborne toxins.

"At Merci Dupre Clothiers, we believe clothing should do more than simply look beautiful - it should support wellness and mindful living," said Dr. Rahm. "Consumers are becoming more educated about what they put on their bodies every day, and our garments and solutions help provide an additional layer of protection against modern environmental challenges."

Central to the brand's innovation is its proprietary 96-hour fabric treatment process, which infuses garments with specialized coatings derived from natural and organic-based ingredients to help minimize environmental buildup on fabrics and support cleaner, more conscious fashion.

Merci Dupre Clothiers also offers the Enviremware 2 oz. Spray, a portable fabric formulated to complement the brand's protective apparel technology. The spray incorporates ingredients such as reverse-osmosis deionized water, shungite, orthosilicic acid and vitamin C to provide an added barrier against environmental pollutants and toxins.

Merci Dupre Clothiers has showcased its Enviremware collections at major fashion events, including Los Angeles Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week, highlighting the brand's blend of sustainability, luxury design and environmental awareness.

"Our goal is to empower people to make more conscious decisions about what they wear and how it impacts their overall wellness," added Dr. Rahm. "Fashion has the ability to be both innovative and purposeful."

To learn more about Merci Dupre Clothiers and the Enviremware collection, visit mercidupreclothiers.com.

About Dr. Christina Rahm

Dr. Christina Rahm is a scientist, inventor and entrepreneur advancing the intersection of biotechnology, health and sustainability. As the founder and CEO of DRC Ventures, she leads over 20 companies that develop science-based, sustainable consumer solutions. She is also the co-founder of The ROOT Brands and founder of Xoted Biotechnology Labs, a multimillion-dollar research center specializing in plant-based detoxification and regenerative science.

Dr. Rahm holds seven approved patents, with over 40 patents pending, and has developed more than 170 proprietary processes and formulas for wellness innovation.

About Merci Dupre Clothiers

Founded by Dr. Christina Rahm, Merci Dupre creates luxury sustainable fashion with proprietary Enviremware technology that protects wearers from environmental pollutants while promoting eco-conscious style. Each piece undergoes a specialized 96-hour embedding process using natural ingredients for multiple layers of protection.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299412

Source: DRC Ventures