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ACCESS Newswire
29.05.2026 21:38 Uhr
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Black Book Research: Black Book 2026 Payer Digital Technology Survey Establishes Rigorous 18-KPI Standard for Health Plan IT Client Satisfaction Rankings

Proprietary qualitative model evaluates payer technology, managed services, BPaaS, analytics, AI, cybersecurity, interoperability, clinical operations, administrative operations, and transformation partners through verified user experience and operational evidence

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2026 / Black Book Research's 2026 State of Payer Digital Technology: Managed Care and Health Plans report introduces an industry-centric 18-KPI client satisfaction model for evaluating payer IT vendors, platforms, managed services, BPaaS providers, and technology-enabled operating partners across the modern health plan enterprise.

Across the 2025-2026 study cycle, 8,194 verified managed care and health plan respondents evaluated payer technology performance using Black Book's proprietary qualitative KPI framework. The model was applied across 60 payer IT categories, with 27 categories meeting public Top 20 ranking sufficiency requirements based on validated client exposure, response density, and role-based feedback.

Black Book's KPI model stands apart because it does not rely on feature checklists, market visibility, sales claims, or executive sentiment alone. It evaluates whether payer technology actually performs in production: whether it improves workflows, supports compliance, secures protected health information, integrates cleanly, reduces manual work, satisfies frontline users, accelerates time-to-value, and produces measurable financial and operational value.

"Health plans are no longer asking whether a technology sounds innovative. They are asking whether it can operate safely, integrate cleanly, withstand audit scrutiny, support users under pressure, and deliver measurable value," said Doug Brown, Black Book Founder. "This model turns client satisfaction into an operational evidence test for payer IT."

Black Book's proprietary 18-KPI Payer IT Operational Excellence Model evaluates client satisfaction and operational performance across the following dimensions:

#

KPI

What it measures

1

Functional breadth

Whether the solution or service covers the production operating scope expected in its payer category.

2

Workflow fit

How well the technology aligns with the real tasks performed by clinical, administrative, operational, technical, and compliance users.

3

Implementation performance

Whether deployment is predictable, safe, well governed, and stabilized without major disruption.

4

Interoperability/API maturity

Whether data can be exchanged securely, accurately, and at scale through FHIR, EDI, APIs, HIEs, portals, and integration channels.

5

Data quality and usability

Whether data is trusted, traceable, actionable, reconciled, and usable for payer operations.

6

Automation depth

The extent to which manual work, rekeying, handoffs, cycle time, and rework are reduced.

7

AI governance and explainability

Whether AI use is controlled, documented, explainable, monitored, validated, and auditable.

8

Security posture

The strength of PHI protection, identity controls, incident readiness, resilience, vulnerability management, and cyber-risk documentation.

9

Third-party transparency

Visibility into subcontractors, subprocessors, offshore work, data access, dependencies, audit rights, and delegated risk.

10

Compliance readiness

The ability to support payer regulatory obligations, evidence retention, policy changes, audits, and reporting requirements.

11

Reporting and auditability

Whether decisions, actions, transactions, exceptions, and outcomes can be traced and evidenced.

12

Configurability

How easily products, benefits, rules, workflows, policies, and reporting can be adapted without heavy custom development.

13

Scalability

Performance at payer volume, including uptime, latency, load tolerance, resilience, recovery testing, and unit economics.

14

Integration burden

The effort required to connect, maintain, reconcile, monitor, and support interfaces and data flows.

15

User satisfaction

Role-based trust, usability, adoption, satisfaction, and daily operating experience.

16

Service and support

Responsiveness, expertise, escalation quality, defect resolution, root-cause analysis, release readiness, and support reliability.

17

Time-to-value

How quickly the health plan achieves measurable operational, financial, compliance, quality, clinical, or experience improvement.

18

Total cost and value realization

Whether full cost is justified by measurable improvement, including implementation, integration, internal labor, training, support, cloud usage, risk, and ROI.

Public ranking categories covered in the 2026 report announcing June 1, 2026 to media:

The report's public Top 20 award tables cover the following 27 payer technology and operating categories.

  1. Core Payer Administration, Enrollment, Billing, Benefits, and Claims Adjudication

  2. Claims Editing, Payment Policy, Administrative EDI, and Provider Payment Operations

  3. Prior Authorization, Utilization Management, Medical Policy, and Clinical Decision Support

  4. Care Management, LTSS, and Complex-Care Coordination

  5. Population Health Analytics, Risk Stratification, and Care Gap Intelligence

  6. Pharmacy Benefit, Medication Access, and Pharmacy Quality

  7. Behavioral Health, Virtual Care, and Digital Clinical Programs

  8. Quality, HEDIS, Stars, CAHPS, and Digital Measurement

  9. Risk Adjustment, Encounter Analytics, and Regulatory Submission

  10. Value-Based Contracting and Provider Performance

  11. SDoH, Health Equity, and Community Referral

  12. Payment Integrity, FWA, SIU, COB, Subrogation, and Recovery

  13. Provider Network, Credentialing, Directory, and Provider Data

  14. Member Digital Front Door, Navigation, Advocacy, and Engagement

  15. Healthcare CRM, Contact Center, Service Workflow, and Regulated Communications

  16. Price Transparency, Cost Estimation, and Shoppable-Care Tools

  17. Sales, Broker, Exchange Enrollment, Quote-to-Card, and Producer Management

  18. Interoperability, FHIR/API, Consent, Terminology, and Identity Resolution

  19. Payer Data, Analytics, BI, Reporting, and Data Governance

  20. AI Governance, Intelligent Automation, RPA/BPM, and Enterprise Workflow

  21. Cybersecurity, IAM, Privacy, GRC, and Third-Party Risk

  22. Cloud, Observability, FinOps, ITSM, and Operational Resilience

  23. Enterprise IT Managed Services, Systems Integration, QA, and Digital Transformation

  24. Core Administrative Operations BPaaS/BPO

  25. Clinical UM, Appeals, Care Operations, and Regulatory Case Services

  26. Quality, Risk Adjustment, Encounter, and Regulatory Operations Services

  27. Managed Cybersecurity, Cloud, Data, AI, and Automation Operations Services

Why Black Book's KPI model is a stronger qualitative ranking tool

Black Book's KPI framework is built for the way health plans actually buy, implement, govern, and operate technology. It is especially powerful because it combines client satisfaction with operational proof.

The model is differentiated in five major ways:

First, it is grounded in verified user experience. The framework evaluates the lived experience of health plan users across executive, operational, clinical, technical, compliance, cybersecurity, data, and frontline roles.

Second, it tests production performance rather than marketing claims. A payer platform can only score well if it performs across implementation, workflow fit, interoperability, data usability, automation, scalability, support, and measurable value.

Third, it applies across the full payer technology stack. The same qualitative model can evaluate software platforms, analytics, AI, managed services, BPaaS, cybersecurity, cloud operations, core administration, clinical operations, member engagement, provider data, and payment integrity.

Fourth, it makes risk visible. The KPI set explicitly includes security posture, compliance readiness, third-party transparency, reporting, auditability, AI governance, and integration burden. These are the areas where payer technology failures often become regulatory, financial, member-service, or operational events.

Fifth, it protects buyers from shallow rankings. Public category rankings require sufficient verified client exposure, role-based feedback, and category-specific response density. That makes the framework more disciplined than broad popularity surveys, analyst perception models, or vendor-submitted capability grids.

The result is a qualitative ranking system that reflects what matters most to health plans: safe implementation, trusted data, compliant operations, usable workflows, secure infrastructure, lower friction, faster value, and measurable performance improvement.

About the Black Book 18-KPI Payer IT Operational Excellence Model

The 18-KPI model scores each category on a 1-10 scale, from material weakness or limited evidence to market-leading operational performance, high trust, mature governance, scalable use, and measurable value. The framework is designed to help payer executives compare vendors and operating partners through a consistent client satisfaction lens while still respecting the unique operating requirements of each category. Multiple US and global healthcare IT platforms, software and managed services reports are available gratis to industry stakeholders at https://www.blackbookmarketresearch.com

Media contact: Research@BlackBookMarketResearch.com 1 800 863 7590

SOURCE: Black Book Research



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/black-book-2026-payer-digital-technology-survey-establishes-rigorous-1171854

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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