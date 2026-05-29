DJ Amundi Smart Overnight Return UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Smart Overnight Return UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc (CSH2 LN) Amundi Smart Overnight Return UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-May-2026 / 21:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Smart Overnight Return UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 29-May-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 1236.6369 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1236542 CODE: CSH2 LN ISIN: LU1230136894 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1230136894 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CSH2 LN Sequence No.: 429184 EQS News ID: 2336242 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 29, 2026 15:05 ET (19:05 GMT)