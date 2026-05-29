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WKN: A2DHVX | ISIN: CA31773A1075 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
29.05.2026 22:02 Uhr
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Findev Inc. Announces Dividend Updates Ex-Dividend Date

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2026 / Findev Inc. ("Findev" or the "Corporation") (TSXV:FDI), is pleased to announce that on May 28, 2026, the Board of Directors of the Corporation declared the following dividends:

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Dividend to Paid on

Declared paid per Share

Estimated Aggregated Amount

June 26, 2026

June 26, 2026

July 9, 2026

$ 0.0075

$ 214,855.86

September 23, 2026

September 23, 2026

October 9, 2026

$ 0.0075

$ 214,855.86

The dividends, as mentioned above, are to be paid on the Corporation's common shares and are designated as an eligible dividend for the purpose of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation.

The declaration, amount and payment of future cash dividends are subject to the Board of Directors' continuing determination that the payment of dividends is in the best interests of the Corporation's shareholders and is in compliance with all laws and agreements of the Corporation applicable to the declaration and payment of such dividends.

About Findev

Findev is a publicly traded real estate finance company with a primary focus on financing real estate developers with one to five-year terms during the development or redevelopment process as well as special situation loans. Loans are secured by either investment properties, real estate developments throughout the Greater Toronto Area and/or GSAs. Findev's unique market advantages include its expertise in real estate development and access to its real estate development partners. As a result, Findev is uniquely suited to assist developers engaged in challenging projects. For further information, please visit Findev's website at www.findev.ca.

On behalf of the Company,

Sruli Weinreb, CEO
(647) 789 - 5188
sweinreb@findev.ca

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

# # #

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this document may constitute "forward-looking" statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements use words like "may", "will", "expect", "continue", "believe", "plan", "intend", "would", "could", "should", "anticipate" and other similar terminology. These statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under the "Risk Factors" section of the Corporation's the most recently filed Annual Report which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this document are based upon what we believe are reasonable assumptions, we cannot assure investors that our actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by securities law.

SOURCE: Findev Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/findev-inc.-announces-dividend-updates-ex-dividend-date-1171848

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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