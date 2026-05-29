Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2026) - Frank Holmes, Co-founder and Executive Chairman, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. ("HIVE " or the "Company") (TSX: HIVE), shares the Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y_RMSkYeNR8

The "View From The C-Suite" video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. These videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest "View From The C-Suite" visit https://www.tsx.com/en/c-suite.

About HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (TSX: HIVE)

Founded in 2017, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. is the first publicly listed company to mine digital assets powered by green energy. Today, HIVE builds and operates next-generation Tier-1 and Tier-3 data centers across Canada, Sweden, and Paraguay, serving both Bitcoin and high-performance computing (HPC) clients. HIVE's twin-turbo engine infrastructure-driven by Bitcoin mining and GPU-accelerated AI computing-delivers scalable, environmentally responsible solutions for the digital economy.

To learn more, visit: https://www.hivedigitaltechnologies.com/.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299479

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange