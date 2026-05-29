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Die nächste große Rohstoff-Sensation? Dieses Unternehmen besitzt das größte Wolfram-Portfolio der USA
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WKN: A3D38W | ISIN: CY0200352116 | Ticker-Symbol: HF6
Tradegate
29.05.26 | 21:35
29,400 Euro
-0,88 % -0,260
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OBX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
FRONTLINE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FRONTLINE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,70029,88023:00
29,57029,85022:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.05.2026 22:34 Uhr
167 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Frontline plc.: FRO - Grant of synthetic options

Frontline plc ("Frontline" or the "Company") hereby announces that 276,895 synthetic options have today been granted to management and employees of the Company. The synthetic options will have a five-year term expiring May 29, 2031, and will vest over a three-year vesting period as follows:

  • 1/3 of the synthetic options will vest on May 29, 2027
  • 1/3 of the synthetic options will vest on May 29, 2028
  • 1/3 of the synthetic options will vest on May 29, 2029


The exercise price of the synthetic options is USD 36.8 being the volume-weighted average price of the share the last 30 days prior to grant. The exercise price will further be adjusted for any distribution of dividends made before the relevant synthetic options are exercised. The synthetic options granted to the CEO and the CFO are subject to a cap on maximum annual gain equal to two times the annual base salary at the time of exercise of the synthetic options.

The synthetic options will be settled in cash based on the difference between the market price of the Company's shares and the exercise price on the date of exercise.

The synthetic options have been granted according to the rules of the Company's synthetic option scheme approved by the Board of Directors of the Company. Please see the attached forms of notification of transactions by primary insiders for the synthetic options.

May 29, 2026

The Board of Directors
Frontline plc
Limassol, Cyprus

This notification has been publicly disclosed in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • PDMR transactions

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.