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PR Newswire
29.05.2026 23:36 Uhr
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Marquis Who's Who: Marquis Who's Who Honors Sriram Ramakrishnan, MBA, for Excellence in Fintech Product Innovation

UNIONDALE, N.Y., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who honors Sriram Ramakrishnan, MBA, for his excellence in the fintech and payments industry. As a lead platform product manager at Veem in San Francisco, California, Mr. Ramakrishnan has developed a strong reputation in stablecoin integration, embedded finance, and payment platform innovation. His work connects traditional banking systems with emerging financial technologies that continue to reshape global commerce.

About Sriram Ramakrishnan

At Veem, Mr. Ramakrishnan leads projects to integrate stablecoins into virtual bank accounts and virtual card issuance. He works closely with fintech companies, including Circle and Stripe, while overseeing engineering teams based in Mexico, Brazil and Canada. His role includes sprint planning, product development and defining technical requirements for financial products used across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Brazil. Future expansion efforts also include African markets.

Mr. Ramakrishnan's work centers on embedded finance, a growing field in which companies outside traditional banking offer financial tools directly through their platforms. He believes stablecoins can support existing banking systems rather than replace them. In his view, banks and stablecoin technologies can work together to improve how money moves across borders, thereby creating faster, more flexible payment experiences for businesses and consumers.

Before joining Veem in 2025, Mr. Ramakrishnan spent eight years at PayPal as a technical lead product manager. During that time, he helped support API integrations for enterprise businesses, marketplaces and Shopify customers. His work contributed to the growth in payments across both first-party and third-party platforms. He also worked on projects involving blockchain technology, machine learning and identity verification, leading to several approved patents in those areas.

Innovation has remained a major component of Mr. Ramakrishnan's career. He currently holds multiple patents approved by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, including patents involving blockchain systems, risk management, identity browsers and user personalization through artificial intelligence and machine learning. One of his cryptocurrency-related patents dates back to 2017 during his time at PayPal.

Mr. Ramakrishnan believes successful product management begins with understanding customer problems before developing solutions. He often explains that professionals in fintech must "think like a CEO and act like a salesperson." For him, adoption matters as much as technology itself. He focuses on creating products that solve real business challenges while allowing companies to scale efficiently over time.

Education has also played an important role in Mr. Ramakrishnan's professional growth. He earned an Executive Master of Business Administration from Santa Clara University's Leavey School of Business, where he graduated among the top 10 percent of his class and received recognition through Beta Gamma Sigma. He also earned a Bachelor of Engineering in electronics and communication from Anna University in India with first-class distinction. In addition, he holds certifications from Maven, Microsoft and the International Software Testing Qualifications Board.

Outside of his industry work, Mr. Ramakrishnan serves as a mentor with the Bronco Venture Accelerator at Santa Clara University, where he advises students and startup founders. He also supports charitable organizations through Benevity and Karma.

Looking ahead, Mr. Ramakrishnan plans to continue building stablecoin middleware solutions that can scale globally while helping fintech companies navigate regulatory and compliance challenges. He also remains interested in the growing relationship between generative artificial intelligence and financial technology.

About Marquis Who's Who:

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who's Who in America, Marquis Who's Who has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Who's Who in America remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms around the world. The suite of Marquis publications can be viewed at the official Marquis Who's Who website, www.marquiswhoswho.com.

Contact:

Marquis Who's Who
Uniondale, NY
(844) 394 - 6946
info@marquiswhoswho.com

www.marquiswhoswho.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2991164/Marquis_Whos_Who.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/marquis-whos-who-honors-sriram-ramakrishnan-mba-for-excellence-in-fintech-product-innovation-302786140.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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