EQS-News: B2i Digital, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

From Carbon Credits to Cybersecurity: Twelve Companies Present at the June 4 Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference



30.05.2026 / 00:28 CET/CEST

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Advanced Materials, Cybersecurity, Clean Fuels, Diagnostics, Public Safety Technology, and More on the Agenda Direct Access to Management Teams Through Live Presentations, Real-Time Q&A, and One-on-One Meetings NEW YORK, NY - May 29, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - B2i Digital, Inc. invites investors to the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference on June 4, 2026. B2i Digital is the Official Marketing Partner, supporting the conference through digital marketing, social media, and company profiles. Twelve public companies will present. The lineup spans advanced materials, cybersecurity, climate solutions, restaurants and hospitality, clean fuels, electronic components, diagnostics, industrial nanotechnology, public safety technology, renewable power, oil and gas, and wireless technology. Each company has 30 minutes for a live presentation and Q&A. One-on-one meeting requests are available through the VIC site, with replays available on B2i Digital and OTC Markets YouTube channels. "You won't find a graphene maker, a carbon-credit trader, a synthetic jet fuel developer, and a national restaurant operator on the same conference agenda anywhere else. That mix keeps investors watching all day and minimizes the caffeine needed to stay awake between presenters. When VIC runs a sector-agnostic event the presenting slots sell out, and a full agenda draws the crowd," said David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer of B2i Digital. The conference is co-sponsored by Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC, a corporate communications and investor relations firm that works with public companies and issuers preparing to go public. Skyline's team brings deep capital markets experience to the companies it serves, helping management tell their story clearly and reach the right investors. "Our objective is to showcase high growth, innovative companies in front of the people who would want to understand and learn about them, and a full day of live presentations and one-on-one meetings achieves that objective," said Scott Powell, President & Chief Executive Officer of Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC. "We're proud to co-sponsor an event that gives small-cap management teams a real platform and gives investors a direct line to ask the questions that matter." To request one-on-one meetings with management:

https://app.axleaccess.com/public/events/480d0aab-0755-4fd0-b103-1814c0646c5b?token=e9b4eb8b-d8fd-41d4-b149-b89df411783a For more details:

https://b2idigital.com/vic-june4-small-cap-growth-conference Presenting Companies as of May 29, 2026 (subject to change): 9:00 AM ET: First Graphene Limited 9:30 AM ET: Corero Network Security plc 10:00 AM ET: Karbon-X Corp. 10:30 AM ET: Meritage Hospitality Group 11:00 AM ET: Syntholene Energy Corp. 11:30 AM ET: IEH Corp. 12:00 PM ET: Abingdon Health plc 12:30 PM ET: Cavitation Technologies, Inc. 1:00 PM ET: Alternative Ballistics Corporation 1:30 PM ET: ReVolve Renewable Power Corp. 2:00 PM ET: Valeura Energy Inc. 2:30 PM ET: Baylin Technologies Inc. For registration and company profiles, please visit:

https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com/wcc/eh/4814904/category/149334/june-4th-small-cap-growth-virtual-investor-conference?utm_source=b2i&utm_medium=marketing&utm_campaign=0604JuneSmallCapGrowthVIC Throughout the year, Virtual Investor Conferences feature public companies from exchanges worldwide, including NYSE, Nasdaq, TSX, TSXV, CSE, ASX, LSE, and the OTC Markets. Virtual Investor Conferences is an OTC Markets Group Inc. property. About B2i Digital, Inc. B2i Digital, Inc. partners with investor conferences, public companies, and capital-markets advisors through its Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert programs. Acting as The Capital Markets Matchmaker?, B2i Digital connects investors and companies through digital marketing, investor conferences, and direct meetings, supported by a proprietary network of more than 1.7 million market participants. Its mantra, From Marketing to Meetings?, reflects this integrated approach. Founded in 2021 by former Maxim Group investment banker and Chief Marketing Officer, David Shapiro, B2i Digital is headquartered in New York City. B2i Digital Contact Information David Shapiro

Chief Executive Officer

B2i Digital, Inc.

https://b2idigital.com

212.579.4844 Office

david@b2idigital.com

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https://bsky.app/profile/b2idigital.bsky.social About Virtual Investor Conferences Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to meet directly with investors online. VIC offers companies efficient access to a broad investor audience through live presentations, Q&A sessions, and one-on-one meetings. Investors benefit from direct access to executive management teams and the ability to view presentations live or on demand. Virtual Investor Conferences Contact Information

OTC Markets Group Inc.

Virtual Investor Conferences

https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com

info@virtualinvestorconferences.com Disclosure & Disclaimer B2i Digital, Inc. is the Official Marketing Partner of Virtual Investor Conferences. Content related to any specific company referenced in this release was provided by that company, approved by that company, or obtained from publicly available sources. B2i Digital, Inc. has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of such information, and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to its accuracy. This content is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, nor should it be relied upon as the basis for any investment decision. B2i Digital, Inc. is not a registered broker-dealer, investment adviser, or financial adviser, and nothing herein should be construed as investment, legal, tax, or accounting advice. Readers should consult their own advisers and conduct their own due diligence before making any investment decision. View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: B2i Digital, Inc.





30.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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