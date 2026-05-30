This press release is issued pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2026) - Mr. Ryan Kalt (the "Acquiror") reports common share divestment in Red Lake Gold Inc. (the "Issuer") through public market sales, on a direct basis, during the inclusive period of May 26, 2026 to May 29, 2026 in the aggregate of 1,919,500 common shares (the "Divested Securities").

The Divested Securities trigger an Early Warning Report (Form 62-103F1) posted to SEDAR+ (referenced hereby) and this required news release.

Before selling the Divested Securities, the Acquiror directly held 7,769,500 common shares then representing approximately 15.37% of the Issuer (alongside 14,200,000 share warrants, held directly and indirectly, and 700,000 stock options, held directly, then being a 34.64% diluted holding, if altogether exercised).

After selling the Divested Securities, the Acquiror now directly holds 5,850,000 common shares representing approximately 11.58% of the Issuer (alongside 14,200,000 share warrants, held directly and indirectly, and 700,000 stock options, held directly, being a 31.71% diluted holding, if altogether future exercised).

The Divested Securities (representing approximately 3.80% of the Issuer's common shares based on the Issuer reporting 50,539,169 shares outstanding) were sold for an average price of $0.0062 per share (aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $11,895).

The Acquiror may sell securities of the Issuer either on the open market or through private dispositions in the future or may acquire securities of the Issuer either on the open market or through private acquisitions in the future depending upon market conditions, the Acquiror's investment objectives and/or other relevant factors. Other than the foregoing or as publicly filed, the Acquiror does not have plans or any future intentions which relate to or would result in any of the other foregoing matters.

"Ryan Kalt"

Ryan Kalt

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299519

Source: Ryan Kalt