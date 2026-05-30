Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2026) - Canadian Goldfields Discovery Corp. (TSXV: CGM) (OTCQB: CGMXF) ("Canadian Goldfields" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Harp Gosal as Director of Capital Markets and Communications. The appointment reflects the Company's continued focus on strengthening its market engagement and communications platform as Canadian Goldfields advances its strategic objectives.

Ms. Gosal will oversee the Company's capital markets, corporate communications and stakeholder engagement initiatives as Canadian Goldfields continues to advance its corporate strategy and strengthen engagement with the investment community.

John Booth, Chief Executive Officer and Director, commented: "We are pleased to welcome Harp to Canadian Goldfields. Harp brings meaningful experience in mining and capital markets, having supported public resource companies through important stages of growth. Her experience across mining communications and capital markets will be a valuable addition to the company as Canadian Goldfields continues to grow and enhance its visibility within the sector."

Ms. Gosal brings over a decade of experience in investor relations, corporate communications and capital markets engagement for publicly listed resource companies operating within the global mining and metals sector.

Most recently, Ms. Gosal served in investor relations and communications roles at NexGen Energy Ltd., where she supported the Company's global communications and stakeholder engagement initiatives related to the advancement of the Rook I Project.

Ms. Gosal also contributed to corporate communications and investor relations engagement initiatives at Founders Metals Inc. during a period of significant exploration growth at the Antino Gold project in Suriname.

Her broader professional experience includes client relations at Deans Knight Capital Management, project management for TED Conferences, and strategic communications roles with WealthBar and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada.

Ms. Gosal holds the Certified Professional in Investor Relations (CPIR) designation and brings experience across finance, communications and stakeholder engagement to her role at Canadian Goldfields.

Exploration agreement with Eabametoong First Nation ("EFN")

In accordance with the terms of the exploration agreement with the EFN, the Company will issue to EFN a total of 115,393 common shares in the capital at a deemed price of $0.4333 per share for a value $50,000. The shares will be subject to restrictions on resale for a period of four months. The details of the agreement with EFN are set out in the Company's news release dated February 5, 2026. The share issuance is subject to acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Stock option and Restricted share unit (RSU) grant:

The Company's Board of Directors has approved the grant of 400,000 RSUs (subject to approval of the Company's next annual general meeting) that entitle the holder to a common share of the Company to officers, employees and consultants. The RSUs have a two-year vesting period and expire three years from the grant. The Company has also granted 400,000 stock options, exercisable at $0.455 for a period of 5 years to officers, employees and consultants.

About Canadian Goldfields Discovery Corp.

Canadian Goldfields Discovery Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing district-scale gold opportunities in Ontario, Canada. The Company's portfolio includes the flagship Miminiska Gold Project in northwestern Ontario and the Newton Gold Property located within the prospective Swayze Greenstone Belt near Timmins.

Miminiska hosts a gold-rich banded iron formation ("BIF") system with multiple high-grade intercepts drilled across the Miminiska and Frond Zones and more than 14 km of underexplored strike extent. Supported by approximately 28,000 m of historical drilling, the project demonstrates significant scale potential with mineralization remaining open along strike and at depth. The Newton Gold Property complements the Company's portfolio with historical high-grade gold occurrences and additional district-scale exploration upside in one of Canada's most established mining regions.

Canadian Goldfields is led by a lean and execution-focused leadership team committed to disciplined exploration, systematic discovery and long-term value creation through the advancement of high-quality gold assets in tier-one mining jurisdictions.

On behalf of the Company,

John G. Booth, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by many material factors, many of which are beyond their respective control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the Company's planned exploration program for the Miminiska Gold Property is subject to change. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299527

Source: Canadian Goldfields Discovery Corp.