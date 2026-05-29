With reference to announcements made public by Kaldalón hf. on May 26 2026 and April 9, 2026, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on June 1, 2026.

ISIN IS0000035632 Company name Kaldalón hf. Total share capital before the increase 10.615.265.260 (1.061.526.526 shares) Increase in share capital 2.210.400.000 (221.040.000 shares) Total share capital following the Increase 12.825.665.260 (1.282.566.526 shares) Nominal value of each share 10 kr. Symbol KALD Orderbook ID 178971