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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.05.2026 20:30 Uhr
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Malaga Financial Corp.: Malaga Financial Corporation Announces 88th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif., May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malaga Financial Corporation (OTCIQ:MLGF) announced today the declaration of a cash dividend in the amount of 25 cents per share to shareholders of record on June 22, 2026. The dividend will be paid out on or about July 1, 2026. Randy C. Bowers, Chairman, President and CEO, remarked, "We are pleased to reward our loyal shareholders with this 25-cent quarterly dividend which represents a 4.61% annualized yield based on our most recent closing price of $21.70. We are grateful for the efforts of our colleagues which has positioned us to declare this 88th consecutive quarterly cash dividend."

Malaga Bank, a subsidiary of Malaga Financial Corporation, is a full-service community bank headquartered on the Palos Verdes Peninsula with six offices located in the South Bay area of Los Angeles. For over eighteen years Malaga Bank has been consistently recommended by one of the nation's leading independent bank rating and research firms, Bauer Financial Inc. Malaga Bank was awarded Bauer's premier Top 5-Star rating for the 74th consecutive quarter as of March 2026. Since 1985, Malaga Bank has been delivering competitive consecutive banking services to residents and businesses of the South Bay, including real estate loan products custom-tailored to consumers and investors. As the largest community bank in the South Bay, Malaga is proud of its continuing tradition of relationship-based banking and legendary customer service. The Bank's web site is located at www.malagabank.com

Contact:Randy Bowers
Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer
Malaga Financial Corporation
(310) 375-9000
rbowers@malagabank.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.