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WKN: A3ENR7 | ISIN: US6289881079 | Ticker-Symbol: WK6
Frankfurt
29.05.26 | 08:00
0,222 Euro
-8,26 % -0,020
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
MYND.AI INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MYND.AI INC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3120,32810:21
PR Newswire
29.05.2026 20:00 Uhr
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Mynd.ai Regains Compliance with NYSE American Filing Requirements Following Submission of Annual Report on Form 20-F

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mynd.ai, Inc. ("Mynd" or the "Company") (NYSE American: MYND) today announced that it has successfully filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 (the "Form 20-F") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and has received confirmation from the NYSE American LLC ("NYSE American") that it has regained compliance with the continued listing requirements of the NYSE American.

As previously disclosed, on May 18, 2026, the Company received a notice (the "Notice") from NYSE Regulation indicating that it was not in compliance with NYSE American's continued listing standards due to its inability to file the Form 20-F by the prescribed deadline of May 15, 2026. The Notice was issued under Section 1007 of the NYSE American Company Guide, which relates to timely filings with the SEC.

With the filing of the Form 20-F completed today, the Company has cured the deficiency within the applicable compliance period and the matter is now considered resolved. The Company's American Depositary Shares will continue to trade on the NYSE American without interruption.

About Mynd.ai, Inc.

Alpharetta-based Mynd is a global leader in interactive technology offering best-in-class hardware and software solutions that help organizations create and deliver dynamic content; simplify and streamline teaching, learning, and communication; and facilitate real-time collaboration. Our award-winning interactive displays and software can be found in more than 1 million learning and training spaces in over 125 countries. Our global distribution network of more than 1,000 reseller partners and our dedicated sales and support teams around the world enable us to deliver the highest level of service to our customers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "plan," "will," "believe," "anticipate," "doubt," "expect," "intend," and similar terms and phrases are used in this press release to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated by the Company's forward-looking statements due to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks, uncertainties, and other factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

SOURCE Mynd.ai

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.