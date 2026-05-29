Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed-end investment company, today announced earnings for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Total net assets of the Fund on March 31, 2026 were $963,393,828 as compared with $985,227,126 on December 31, 2025 and $966,409,431 on March 31, 2025. On March 31, 2026, the net asset value per share was $11.17 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.



March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025







Total Net Assets $963,393,828 $985,227,126 $966,409,431 NAV Per Share $11.17 $11.43 $11.21 Shares Outstanding 86,229,677 86,229,677 86,229,677

For the period January 1, 2026 through March 31, 2026, total net investment income was $15,262,515 or $0.18 per share. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $(24,359,691) or $(0.28) per share for the same period.



Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2026 Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2025 Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2025







Total Net Investment Income $15,262,515 $15,059,136 $15,829,657 Per Share $0.18 $0.17 $0.18 Total Net Realized/ Unrealized Gain/(Loss) $(24,359,691) $(1,784,553) $(10,907,723) Per Share $(0.28) $(0.02) $(0.13)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.