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WKN: 893616 | ISIN: US01879R1068 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
29.05.26 | 22:00
10,325 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
29.05.2026 22:06 Uhr
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed-end investment company, today announced earnings for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Total net assets of the Fund on March 31, 2026 were $963,393,828 as compared with $985,227,126 on December 31, 2025 and $966,409,431 on March 31, 2025. On March 31, 2026, the net asset value per share was $11.17 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.


March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

March 31, 2025





Total Net Assets

$963,393,828

$985,227,126

$966,409,431

NAV Per Share

$11.17

$11.43

$11.21

Shares Outstanding

86,229,677

86,229,677

86,229,677

For the period January 1, 2026 through March 31, 2026, total net investment income was $15,262,515 or $0.18 per share. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $(24,359,691) or $(0.28) per share for the same period.


Fourth Quarter

Ended

March 31, 2026

Third Quarter

Ended

December 31, 2025

Fourth Quarter

Ended

March 31, 2025





Total Net Investment

Income

$15,262,515

$15,059,136

$15,829,657

Per Share

$0.18

$0.17

$0.18

Total Net Realized/

Unrealized Gain/(Loss)

$(24,359,691)

$(1,784,553)

$(10,907,723)

Per Share

$(0.28)

$(0.02)

$(0.13)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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