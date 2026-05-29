Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed-end investment company, today announced earnings for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026.
Total net assets of the Fund on March 31, 2026 were $963,393,828 as compared with $985,227,126 on December 31, 2025 and $966,409,431 on March 31, 2025. On March 31, 2026, the net asset value per share was $11.17 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.
March 31, 2026
December 31, 2025
March 31, 2025
Total Net Assets
$963,393,828
$985,227,126
$966,409,431
NAV Per Share
$11.17
$11.43
$11.21
Shares Outstanding
86,229,677
86,229,677
86,229,677
For the period January 1, 2026 through March 31, 2026, total net investment income was $15,262,515 or $0.18 per share. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $(24,359,691) or $(0.28) per share for the same period.
Fourth Quarter
Ended
March 31, 2026
Third Quarter
Ended
December 31, 2025
Fourth Quarter
Ended
March 31, 2025
Total Net Investment
Income
$15,262,515
$15,059,136
$15,829,657
Per Share
$0.18
$0.17
$0.18
Total Net Realized/
Unrealized Gain/(Loss)
$(24,359,691)
$(1,784,553)
$(10,907,723)
Per Share
$(0.28)
$(0.02)
$(0.13)
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.