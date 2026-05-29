Dura Sverige AB: Dura publishes interim report for the first quarter of 2026

Dura reports continued organic growth during the first quarter and enters the spring and summer season with record-high order intake.

For the first quarter, net sales amounted to SEK 136.4 million and EBIT to SEK -29.2 million. EBIT was negatively impacted by amortization of intangible assets amounting to SEK 8.4 million. EBITDA amounted to SEK -15.2 million. Margins during the quarter were adversely affected by the unusually cold weather conditions in January and February.

On a pro forma basis, revenue amounted to SEK 922.7 million and adjusted EBITDA to SEK 111.9 million for the rolling twelve-month period.

CEO Niclas Winberg comments:

"We continue to develop Dura together with our employees, with a focus on long-term growth, strong customer relationships, and continuously strengthening our operational model. During the quarter, we completed several strategic acquisitions and continued to invest in the organization. At the same time, we are entering the coming quarters with record-high order intake, which gives us a strong position for the remainder of the year."

For more information, please contact:

Niclas Winberg

CEO

niclas@duragroup.se

+46 73 578 50 14

Alexander Singer

CFO

alexander@duragroup.se

+46 73 402 51 86