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WKN: A0ERQX | ISIN: NO0010257728 | Ticker-Symbol: H4S
München
29.05.26 | 08:00
0,116 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HAVILA SHIPPING ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HAVILA SHIPPING ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1090,11029.05.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.05.2026 10:12 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Havila Shipping ASA: Ruling in favor of the company in the arrest case in Borgarting Court of Appeal

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice dated 1 April 2026 and previous notices regarding the petition by DNB Bank ASA, Swedbank AB (publ) og Danske Bank A/S NUF to register arrest in certain assets of the group.

Borgarting Court of Appeal issued its ruling on Friday 29 May. The Banks petition for arrest has been dismissed by the court.

Contacts
Chief Executive Officer Njål Sævik, +47 909 35 722
Chief Financial Officer Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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