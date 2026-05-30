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PR Newswire
30.05.2026 16:24 Uhr
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The 7th China-CEEC Local Leaders' Meeting and 2026 Shandong International Friendship Cities Cooperation and Exchange Week Successfully Held

JINAN, China, May 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From May 25 to 29, 2026, the 7th China-CEEC Local Leaders' Meeting and 2026 Shandong International Friendship Cities Cooperation and Exchange Week, hosted by Shandong Provincial People's Government, the Secretariat of Cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European Countries, and China-CEEC Association of Provincial Governors, was successfully held. More than 600 Chinese and international guests from 44 countries and 15 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities across China gathered in Shandong to advance cooperation, share opportunities and shape the future together.

Under the theme "Shaping the Future Together," the event featured 23 activities, including the Opening Ceremony, China-CEEC Local Leaders' Dialogue, Governors' Dialogue, High-Quality Development Promotion Session, and Business Matchmaking. The event further expanded all-round and targeted exchanges and cooperation between Shandong and CEECs as well as international friendship cities, promoting higher-level of mutually beneficial cooperation and coordinated development.

Several distinguished guests attended the opening ceremony and delivered remarks, including Ivan Stoilkovikj, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Inter-Community Relations of North Macedonia, Adrijana Mesarovic, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Serbia, Marinko Cavara, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Parliamentary Assembly of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Mirsad Nurkovic, Vice-President of the Parliament of Montenegro. Activities such as friends talk and outcome release were also held, showcasing the achievements and opportunities of China-CEEC local cooperation as well as collaborations between Shandong and its international friendship cities, further enriching concrete outcomes and enhancing Shandong's level of opening-up.

Klodiana Spahiu, Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Albania, also attended related events.

The event demonstrated distinctive features of high-level engagement, diversity, practicality and coordinated development, playing an important role in deepening exchanges, expanding cooperation channels, empowering collaboration and achieving mutual benefit. Through the event, Shandong established friendly cooperative relations with Minsk Region of Belarus, the Ionian Islands Region of Greece, Maritime Region of Togo, and Jizzakh Region of Uzbekistan. Shandong's international friendship network has now expanded to 93 pairs of friendship provinces and states, and 681 pairs of friendship cities across 109 countries. A series of celebration events were also held to mark Shandong's friendship relations with South Australia and Connecticut, while projects such as the China-Greece Joint Laboratory on Smart Green Agriculture were launched.

Photo - https://mmx.prnewswire.com/media/MS1851022/837a7174d52f43d283adf39cc59ea9c5.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-7th-chinaceec-local-leaders-meeting-and-2026-shandong-international-friendship-cities-cooperation-and-exchange-week-successfully-held-302786272.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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