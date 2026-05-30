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PR Newswire
30.05.2026 16:36 Uhr
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2026 Shandong International Friendship Cities Cooperation and Exchange Week: Shaping the Future Together! What Global Guests Said at the 2026 China-CEEC Local Leaders' Meeting and Shandong Friendship Cities Week

JINAN, China, May 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From May 25 to 29, 2026, the 7th China-CEEC Local Leaders' Meeting and 2026 Shandong International Friendship Cities Cooperation and Exchange Week, hosted by Shandong Provincial People's Government, the Secretariat of Cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European Countries, and China-CEEC Association of Provincial Governors, was successfully held. More than 600 Chinese and international guests from 44 countries and 15 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities across China gathered in Shandong to advance cooperation, share opportunities and shape the future together.

Which countries did the guests come from? What were their impressions of Shandong? And what areas of exploration and cooperation brought them to the event? Reporters from the Shandong International Communication Center spoke with international guests in a rapid-fire Q&A, highlighting key words in Shandong's friendship city cooperation with Central and Eastern Europe.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shaping-the-future-together-what-global-guests-said-at-the-2026-china-ceec-local-leaders-meeting-and-shandong-friendship-cities-week-302786277.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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