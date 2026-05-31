

EQS Newswire / 31/05/2026 / 00:15 CET/CEST



BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 May 2026 - The 2025/26 UEFA Champions League Final has drawn to a spectacular close in Budapest, with Paris Saint-Germain emerging victorious to lift the legendary trophy. As an official partner of the UEFA Champions League for four consecutive years, global technology brand OPPO joined the celebrations to mark the end of another action-packed season supporting football development and football culture worldwide with technology. With its advanced camera technology and Make Your Moment philosophy, OPPO has enabled millions of football fans worldwide to capture highlights and record life-defining moments both inside and outside the stadium this season, inspiring everyone to Take Your Shot with OPPO.



Legendary moments on the pitch shot on OPPO

Telephoto Camera & AI Take Match Viewing to a New League



At the event in Budapest, OPPO showcased its latest telephoto camera technology and AI innovations in an immersive exhibition featuring the latest flagship Find X series-including the newly launched OPPO Find X9 Ultra-alongside the Find N foldable series and the Reno series. Equipped with a Hasselblad-powered 10x optical telephoto zoom, the OPPO Find X9 Ultra enables fans to capture detailed stadium moments with remarkable clarity, even from the upper tiers, while 8K ultra-clear video recording and advanced AI imaging capabilities make it easier than ever to capture decisive match moments, including game-winning shots, as if standing on the sidelines. Through the comprehensive end-to-end image ecosystem, OPPO Find X9 Ultra users can also share footages at near to original image quality across social platforms instantly. From high-resolution capture, smart editing, to lossless sharing, OPPO makes it effortless to Take Your Shot and Make Your Moment with exciting match moments preserved in vivid detail.



OPPO's activities in Budapest

Empowering Global Football Development and Igniting Passion Worldwide



Beyond the pitch, OPPO continues to support football development through innovation and partnership programs, using its advanced smartphone imaging capabilities to help fans around the world capture iconic match moments and share the passion and emotion of the game. In collaboration with Discovery, OPPO has produced a UEFA Champions League short film that showcases the emotional power of football told through real fan stories, using OPPO imaging technology to bring the spirit of the game to audiences globally.



Over the past year, OPPO has also launched a range of football partnerships and community initiatives around the world. In Indonesia, OPPO became the official smartphone partner of the BRI Super League for the 2025-2027 season, supporting the continued development of football in the country. Meanwhile in Mexico, as the official sponsor of football club Gambeta FC, OPPO supported the club's youth academy through equipment donations, scholarship programs, tournament organization, talent development initiatives, and professional coaching resources. Through these efforts, OPPO is helping players of different ages to develop their talent and chase their dreams of becoming professional football players while continuing to support and inspire a shared passion for football across communities worldwide.



In May 2026, OPPO Colombia announced football star Luis Díaz as its official brand ambassador. As part of the partnership, OPPO teamed up with the Luis Díaz Foundation to launch the "Lucho por Colombia (Fight for Colombia)" social responsibility initiative. The program provides smart connected devices and support for digital skills training centers across Colombia's La Guajira region, helping expand access to digital education in local communities. Through collaborations with the football star, alongside other public welfare initiatives and continued product innovation, OPPO continues to strengthen its connection with local communities and further expands its presence across Latin America under its long-term commitment to the market.



Beyond these social and community welfare initiatives, OPPO has also launched a number of football-themed events that bring the brand and football fans closer together worldwide through a shared passion for football. On the eve of the UEFA Champions League final, OPPO invited football legends Theo Walcott and Claude Makélélé to join a 5v5 friendly match in Budapest, where the legends shared skills, career experiences, and discussed their perspectives on the game with fans. Key moments throughout the match were captured using OPPO's latest flagship smartphone, the OPPO Find X9 Ultra, with every pass, shot, and interaction recorded in vivid detail through the device's advanced imaging capabilities.



Theo Walcott and Claude Make´le´le´ joined fans for a friendly 5v5 game

Inspiring Young Creators and Championing Football Culture



Ahead of the final, OPPO partnered with Discovery Channel to launch the Filmmaker Accelerator Program. With mentorship from Discovery, the initiative encourages aspiring creators to capture diverse stories using OPPO imaging technology, helping to support young creators globally. With football culture as one of the program's core themes, OPPO is not only empowering the next generation of creators with a platform for expression but also enriching stories around football culture through these diverse perspectives, taking the spirit of football beyond borders to connect with broader audiences worldwide. As part of the program, a special documentary video exploring football culture is set to premiere worldwide at the end of June 2026.



As another sensational UEFA Champions League season comes to an end, OPPO looks forward to continuing to use its world-leading innovation to bring football fans around the world more powerful and user-friendly technology that enables everyone to Make Your Moment by capturing football highlights both on and off the pitch. In the meantime, OPPO will continue to deepen its long-term partnerships with global football institutions, promoting new ways of expressing and sharing football culture as it takes the game to the next level worldwide.



Hashtag: OPPO

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





News Source: OPPO

31/05/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

View original content: EQS News