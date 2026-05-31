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PR Newswire
31.05.2026 11:36 Uhr
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Marstek Energy Co., Limited: MARSTEK Unveils the New VENUS Family, Expanding Plug-in Batteries into a New Era of Home Energy Storage

SHENZHEN, China, May 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MARSTEK, the Global TOP-Tier Plug-in Battery Brand, today welcomed more than 100 distributors, partners, media representatives, and industry guests from across Europe to Shenzhen, China, for the grand opening of its new headquarters and the launch of the all-new VENUS plug-in battery family.

The event marked a major milestone for MARSTEK as it continues accelerating the evolution of plug-in energy storage solutions for European households. Guests toured MARSTEK's Battery R&D Institute, R&D Center, Testing Laboratory, Experimental Center and production lines, including the VENUS E Gen 3.0 production line, inverter manufacturing line, and residential ESS assembly line, gaining insight into MARSTEK's innovation strength, quality control systems, and vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities.

At the launch event, MARSTEK introduced the new VENUS family - VENUS E Mini, VENUS E GEN 4.0, and VENUS E MAX - expanding plug-in batteries from entry-level balcony storage to whole-home backup, intelligent energy management, and EV charging integration.

VENUS E Mini - World's Thinnest Plug-in Battery

VENUS E Mini is a compact plug-in battery designed for entry-level users and small-space installations, featuring 1.5kW bidirectional power and 1.5kW backup output with peak power up to 1.8kW for reliable daily home energy support. Powered by MARSTEK AI with intelligent energy forecasting and TOU management, the system enables smarter electricity optimization. With its ultra-slim wall-mounted design and lightweight 22kg structure, VENUS E Mini delivers flexible, space-saving energy storage for modern homes.

VENUS E GEN 4.0 - The Best Plug-in Battery. Now Refined.

VENUS E GEN 4.0 is a refined AC-coupled plug-in battery designed for households with existing solar systems, supporting whole-home backup and smart EV charging integration. Delivering 3kW charging and discharging power with 5kWh capacity, it ensures stable and reliable daily home energy use. Compared with previous generations, it features a 21% lighter design, 7% smaller footprint, and a clearer segmented display for improved usability. Built with durable 314Ah cells and supporting over 10,000 life cycles, it offers long-term reliability. Through SmartBox parallel operation, the system can expand up to 9kW / 15kWh within minutes and seamlessly integrate with MARSTEK portable EV chargers for smarter home energy management.

VENUS E MAX - World's First 10kWh All-in-One Plug-in Battery

VENUS E MAX is designed for households with larger energy demands and existing rooftop PV systems, delivering a more powerful and intelligent home energy storage solution. Featuring 3.6kW bidirectional grid-tied and backup power alongside 10kWh high-capacity storage, it provides reliable whole-home energy support, enhanced self-consumption, and greater energy independence. The SmartBox parallel expansion architecture supports up to three units in both single-phase and three-phase systems, enabling scalable expansion up to 10.8kW / 30kWh within minutes. VENUS E MAX also integrates seamlessly with MARSTEK portable EV chargers for unified home energy storage and EV charging. Equipped with ultra-safe 314Ah LFP cells and supporting over 10,000 life cycles, it is built for long-term stable operation and high-performance residential applications.

Leading the Next Era of Plug-in Batteries

With the VENUS family, MARSTEK expands plug-in batteries into broader residential energy scenarios, including whole-home backup, intelligent energy management, EV charging integration, and scalable home energy ecosystems, accelerating the transition toward smarter and more sustainable energy living.

About MARSTEK

MARSTEK, founded in 2009, is a globally leading brand in the energy storage industry, with vertically integrated capabilities spanning R&D, manufacturing, and global market operations. Its portfolio spans residential ESS, plug-in batteries, portable power stations, power banks, and rechargeable batteries. MARSTEK is dedicated to making smart, affordable energy accessible to every household.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2991345/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/marstek-unveils-the-new-venus-family-expanding-plug-in-batteries-into-a-new-era-of-home-energy-storage-302786317.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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