Flash Sport & Media Inc: UGRO: urban-gro, Inc. (Nasdaq: UGRO) Announces Lanka Premier League Season 6 Player Auction Set for June 1, 2026 @ 5:00 AM EDT (2:30 PM Colombo Time)

Worldwide Fans Invited to Follow Live at https://lpl.flashsportsandmedia.com



LPL Season 6 player auction to take place June 1, 2026, ahead of the July-August 2026 tournament; fans and investors can visit theipggroup.com, LPL for live auction updates, event schedules, and franchise information; UGRO positioned across LPL media, sponsorship, and activation economics through subsidiary Innovative Production Group FZ, LLC

LAFAYETTE, Colo., May 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- urban-gro, Inc. (Nasdaq: UGRO) ("urban-gro" or the "Company"), operating through Flash Sports & Media, Inc., today announced that the Lanka Premier League ("LPL") Season 6 Player Auction is scheduled for June 1, 2026, 5:00 AM EDT (2:30 PM Colombo Time) marking a key milestone in the build-up to the sixth edition of the tournament, set to take place in July and August 2026. The auction will determine squad compositions across the five confirmed franchises - Colombo, Dambulla, Galle, Kandy, and Jaffna Kings - ahead of the tournament window.

Fans, cricket enthusiasts, and investors are encouraged to visit LPL for live auction coverage, real-time updates, franchise and squad information, and the full Season 6 event schedule. The site will serve as the central hub for LPL Season 6 news, broadcast details, and on-ground activation announcements as the tournament approaches.

The LPL Player Auction is a central event in league operations, through which franchises build their playing squads from a pool of Sri Lankan and international T20 cricketers. The June 1 auction precedes the tournament window and will set the competitive landscape for Season 6. The league is owned by Sri Lanka Cricket ("SLC") and conducted in partnership with Innovative Production Group FZ, LLC ("IPG") (a subsidiary of NASDAQ: UGRO) as its official event rights holder, under existing commercial arrangements and does not own, operate, or control the league or any franchise.

Season 6 - Confirmed Franchise Lineup

Field Details Tournament window July and August 2026 Player Auction date June 1, 2026 Edition Sixth edition of the Lanka Premier League Franchises confirmed Five franchises confirmed for Season 6 Franchise names Colombo, Dambulla, Galle, Kandy, Jaffna Kings League ownership Owned by Sri Lanka Cricket; conducted in partnership with The IPG Group Live event / auction info www.theipggroup.com, https://lpl.flashsportsandmedia.com

How to Follow the Auction and Season 6 Live

The LPL Season 6 Player Auction on June 1, 2026, will be accessible to fans worldwide. To follow all auction activity, squad announcements, broadcast schedules, and on-ground event activations, visit LPL.

The site will provide real-time updates during the auction, including franchise bids, player assignments, and squad compositions as they are finalized. Additional Season 6 content - including match schedules, venue information, and media coverage details - will be published on the site in the weeks leading up to the tournament.

Strategic Context for UGRO

Following its combination with Flash Sports & Media, Inc. and the integration of IPG, the Company participates in the LPL as a sports, media, and experiential platform, with exposure to the tournament's media, sponsorship, and on-ground activations through its contractual arrangements with the league. The June 1 Player Auction and the subsequent July-August 2026 tournament represent the first full season under the Company's current operating structure following the IPG integration. Actual revenues will depend on the specific terms of the Company's contractual arrangements and on overall tournament outcomes, and may differ materially from any industry-level references included in this release.

Industry Context (Third-Party Data)

For general reference only, third-party reports describe T20 cricket as a high-engagement global format with an estimated fan base of approximately 2.5 billion across South Asia, Southeast Asia, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, and other markets. IPL media rights, for a mature comparable league, have been reported at over USD 6 billion for a five-year cycle. Industry estimates have referenced local economic impact for prior LPL seasons in the USD 25-30 million range. These figures relate to the broader industry or other leagues and are not a projection of the Company's financial results, revenues, or economic impact from LPL Season 6, and should not be relied on as such.

Disclaimer

The Company does not own, operate, or control the Lanka Premier League, its franchises, any franchise ownership group, or any governing body. References to franchise ownership, including the Kandy Royals and Jaffna Kings, reflect announcements made by the relevant franchises, ownership groups, the league, or third-party media, and are provided solely for general context. The Company's involvement is limited to its contractual rights and services through Innovative Production Group FZ, LLC and related commercial arrangements. References to league operations, franchise ownership, player participation, market size, or economic impact are based on third-party information or industry estimates. The Company's actual revenues, if any, will depend on its contractual arrangements and may differ materially from industry metrics referenced herein. Nothing in this press release constitutes an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities.

About urban-gro, Inc.

Following its combination with Flash Sports & Media, Inc. ("Flash") and the integration of Innovative Production Group FZ, LLC, urban-gro, Inc. is a diversified sports, media, and experiential marketing platform focused on the creation, production, and monetization of live events, original content, and branded fan experiences. The Company operates across multiple sports and entertainment verticals, leveraging proprietary intellectual property, strategic partnerships, and experiential activations to engage audiences and deliver value for brands, sponsors, and media partners.

About Lanka Premier League

The Lanka Premier League is a professional T20 cricket tournament bringing together Sri Lankan and international players. The league is owned by Sri Lanka Cricket and operated in partnership with The IPG Group, its official event rights holder. Season 6 is scheduled to take place during July and August 2026. For additional information, visit: https://srilankacricket.lk

About Twenty20 Cricket

Twenty20 (T20) is a format of cricket in which each team plays a maximum of 20 overs. Introduced by the England and Wales Cricket Board in 2003, T20 matches are typically completed in approximately three and a half hours. For more information, visit: http://www.t20worldcup.com

Investor Relations Contact

Investors@flashsm.com

Company Websites

https://flashsportsandmedia.com

https://www.theipggroup.com

Company Handles :

Instagram: @flash_sportsmedia

TikTok: @flash_sportsandme

YouTube: @FlashSportsandMedia

Facebook: @FlashSportsandMedia

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the timing, conduct and anticipated scope of Lanka Premier League Season 6, the scheduled player auction, anticipated tournament activities, media coverage, sponsorship opportunities, fan engagement, on-ground activations, the Company's participation in commercial opportunities relating to the LPL through Innovative Production Group FZ, LLC, and the Company's ability to develop, integrate and monetize its sports, media and experiential business.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, but are not limited to, the possibility that the player auction, tournament schedule, franchise participation, broadcast arrangements, sponsorships, activations or other LPL-related activities may be delayed, modified or cancelled; the Company's limited role in, and lack of control over, the ownership, governance, operations, scheduling and commercial activities of the LPL and its franchises; risks relating to the Company's contractual arrangements with third parties, including IPG and other commercial counterparties; the possibility that anticipated revenues, sponsorships, media rights opportunities, traffic, engagement or other commercial benefits may not materialize; integration risks relating to Flash Sports & Media, Inc. and IPG; international, regulatory, geopolitical, foreign exchange, payment and operational risks; and the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards.

Market, industry and economic data referenced in this press release are based on third-party sources and estimates that the Company has not independently verified and are not projections of the Company's financial results. Additional risks are described in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings available at www.sec.gov.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Source: urban-gro, Inc. (Nasdaq: UGRO)