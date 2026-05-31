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WKN: A3D9ZG | ISIN: CA13646K1084 | Ticker-Symbol: X88
Tradegate
01.06.26 | 10:06
76,80 Euro
+0,29 % +0,22
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
CANADIAN PACIFIC KANSAS CITY LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANADIAN PACIFIC KANSAS CITY LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
76,6078,1010:41
0,0000,00010:07
PR Newswire
31.05.2026 16:18 Uhr
29 Leser
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CPKC to maintain rail operations across Canada during IBEW strike

CALGARY, AB, May 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC) today said it has implemented contingency plans to maintain railway operations across Canada following the International Brotherhood of Electrical Worker (IBEW) Canadian Signals and Communications System Council No. 11's rejection of CPKC's latest contract offers.

The IBEW, representing approximately 300 Signals & Communications employees in Canada, launched a strike at 08:00 MDT Sunday, May 31. Safe and efficient rail service has continued.

After spending months bargaining in good faith, CPKC is disappointed that a work stoppage could not be prevented. CPKC has presented a fair and balanced proposal with wage and benefit increases consistent with collective agreements currently in place with all our other unions across Canada.

We continue to encourage IBEW to end its strike and accept binding arbitration.

CPKC has an excellent track record of successful collective bargaining with bargaining units across North America. We remain hopeful that a resolution can be reached quickly.

About CPKC
With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf Coast to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing approximately 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr.com to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC. CP-IR

SOURCE CPKC

© 2026 PR Newswire
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