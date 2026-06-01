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PR Newswire
01.06.2026 04:24 Uhr
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China Intelligent Transportation Systems Association: China International ITS Industry Expo 2026 , Showcasing China's Strength With Cutting-edge Strength

XIAMEN, China, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- China International ITS Industry Expo 2026 is co-organized by China Intelligent Transportation Systems Association and Xiamen C&E Group. With the theme of "Focus on Industrial Innovation and Transformation, Empower the Construction of the Overseas Expansion Ecology", the exhibition covers an area of 20,000 square meters. It gathers more than 200 global leading enterprises and innovative institutions in the intelligent transportation sector, including Shenzhen Urban Transport Planning Center Co., Ltd., China Automotive Technology and Research Center Co.Ltd, CRRC Qingdao Sifang Co., Ltd., BYD, China Automotive Engineering Research Institute Co., Ltd, HUALUYIYUN, QIJI Energy, Solera, Mobileye, and Foretellix. The expo displays over 1,000 innovative technological achievements and industrial solutions, with more than 30 cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions officially released in a centralized manner. A host of overseas demand docking activities were successfully held, bringing together global industrial forces and fully presenting the complete ecological chain of the intelligent transportation industry.

At present, China's intelligent transportation industry is realizing in-depth integration of multiple industrial chains and entering a new stage of high-quality development. As a professional international platform for new product launches, technical exchanges and precise global resource matching in the intelligent transportation industry, China International ITS Industry Expo 2026 fully demonstrates the innovative strength, open pattern and global expansion confidence of China's intelligent transportation industry.

It is reported that China International ITS Industry Expo 2027 will reunite industry peers at home and abroad in Xiamen with a more professional platform, higher-quality services and broader cooperation opportunities, to jointly empower the global transportation transformation with the latest innovative achievements.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2990728/12.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/china-international-its-industry-expo-2026--showcasing-chinas-strength-with-cutting-edge-strength-302786630.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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