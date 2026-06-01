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PR Newswire
01.06.2026 04:42 Uhr
158 Leser
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Changingtek Robotics Technology (suzhou) Co., Ltd.: Changingtek Robotics Launches High-Precision Tactile Sensing Data Collection Hand, Uhand

SUZHOU, China, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Changingtek Robotics has launched globally its in-house developed high-precision tactile data collection hand. The device delivers synchronized multi-dimensional and multimodal data capture to support embodied intelligent robot research, precision manipulation tasks and algorithm validation.

This compact unit features a highly sensitive tactile array with a spatial resolution of 2.34 taxels per square centimetre. It supports force detection ranging from 0-160 N with a sensing precision of 0.1 N. The hand achieves XYZ positioning accuracy of 0.7 mm, pose precision up to 0.01°, and 30 Hz high-frame-rate data capture. It enables synchronous real-time collection of visual, pose, force and tactile datasets, which can be directly used for AI model training and robotics algorithm iteration.

Driven by Changingtek's proprietary software suite, the hardware supports real-time data processing and visualization, with seamless compatibility across mainstream operating systems, robot control frameworks and algorithm development platforms. Built on a unified architecture consistent with the motion logic and communication protocols of all Changingtek grippers, the tactile hand generates real-world sensing data with minimal deviation.

Weighing merely 600 g and offering up to four hours of battery runtime, this portable hardware allows extended field deployment. It closes the full data loop required for embodied intelligence research and accelerates the commercialization of intelligent robotic solutions across all vertical industries.

As a national high-tech enterprise, Changingtek specialises in dexterous robotic hands, robotic end-effectors and embodied intelligent robot systems. The company has established three core technology platforms covering mechanical intelligence, perceptual intelligence and drive-control systems.

Its complete Changingtek Hand product lineup includes industrial parallel grippers, collaborative grippers, multi-fingered dexterous hands and heavy-duty grippers. The portfolio covers payload capacities from single grams to several hundred kilograms, catering to all full-scenario automation demands. Leveraging tactile-visual fusion and AI control algorithms, Changingtek provides stable intelligent grasping solutions for aerospace, automotive manufacturing and smart logistics sectors. These solutions cut operational costs, improve robotic flexibility and further drive global uptake of advanced robotic end-effector technologies.

Contact Information:

Changingtek Robotics Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.
Tel: +86 512 5323 3370 / +86 158 7124 2390
WhatsApp: +86 158 7124 2390
Email: support@ctek.ltd
Web: www.changingtek.com
Address: Building 18, Technovation Valley, No. 99, Fuda Road, Taicang City, Jiangsu Province, China

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2991469/20260531140143_52_4965.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/changingtek-robotics-launches-high-precision-tactile-sensing-data-collection-hand-uhand-302786639.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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