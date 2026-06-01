Mission Increase Introduces AI-Powered Growth Tool for Nonprofit Leaders

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / Today, Mission Increase (Mi) is excited to unveil Mi Advisor, a cutting-edge AI-powered assistant designed to act as a force multiplier for nonprofit leaders, boosting their donor development and fundraising results. Utilizing Mission Increase's decades-long expertise in nonprofit leadership, Mi Advisor provides ministry leaders with instant insights to execute with confidence and amplify their mission's reach.

Mi Advisor serves as a customized AI coach for every nonprofit, grounded in Mi's Transformational Giving approach. More than a tool, Mi Advisor functions as a bespoke fundraising consultant and sounding board, guiding leaders as they draft, revise, and finalize fundraising plans and initiatives to advance their organization. Mi Advisor is a profound technological leap, functioning as a growth engine to help every nonprofit leader accelerate their mission.

"We are committed to helping every nonprofit reach their full potential," said Geoff Rogers, Chief Growth Officer at Mission Increase. "Mi Advisor represents the most advanced technological investment we've made in our organization's history. Training is critically important, but nonprofit leaders many times also need a catalyst. This technology removes the obstacles to growth, making high-level execution achievable for every nonprofit by putting expert guidance at their fingertips 24/7."

Mi Advisor fuses cutting-edge technology with 27 years of experience from Mission Increase's work with thousands of nonprofit leaders around the world. By subscribing to Mi Academy, ministry leaders gain access to Mi Advisor, an instant fundraising coach that helps them refine their donor engagement strategies, draft donor emails, create fundraising plans, and so much more.

Built on Mission Increase's principles of Transformational Giving, Mi Advisor is available inside every course of Mission Increase's newly launched Mi Academy and can be used for:

Drafting a Case for Support tailored to your nonprofit

Building a fundraising plan that fits your context

Creating a communications calendar that keeps donors engaged

Mapping your major donors and plan their next invitation

Creating action plans to improve your fundraising outcomes

Applying actionable insights during every training course

"Nonprofit leaders need to move fast without losing the heartbeat of their mission along the way," said Dan Davis, Chief Executive Officer at Mission Increase. "For nearly three decades, we've worked side-by-side with nonprofit leaders to grow their fundraising capabilities. We have learned their obstacles and recognize that this new AI-based technology can provide breakthrough results. Mi Advisor accelerates fundraising by bridging the gap between training and high-level execution."

Mi Advisor is being introduced as part of Mission Increase's bold vision to reach and equip an additional 10,000 nonprofits by 2030 with its industry-leading training and tools. Mission Increase's fundraising framework has proven to ignite growth, generating more than $3.5 billion in cumulative revenue from the nonprofits they have served. Based on a biblical worldview, the training introduces a profound paradigm shift, helping leaders view donors as vital partners and champions in their organization's mission.

Now, with Mi Academy and Mi Advisor, nonprofits anywhere have access to the ultimate fundraising toolkit, integrating proven fundraising training with the world's most advanced AI technology. These ambitious initiatives provide every ministry leader with a growth catalyst for their organization.

Leaders can instantly access all the features and benefits of Mi Advisor through Mi Academy. To learn more and get started, leaders can visit Mi Academy online .

About Mission Increase

Mission Increase is a one-of-a-kind Kingdom impact accelerator equipping nonprofits and empowering donors and churches to collectively multiply their Kingdom impact, so more lives are transformed for Jesus. Started in 1999, Mission Increase helps nonprofit leaders learn biblically-based strategies to increase their impact and improve their fundraising efforts. Mission Increase has engaged more than 10,000 nonprofits across the country and around the world.

Contact:

Brianna Roberson

Mission Increase

marketing@missionincrease.org

423-460-7895

SOURCE: Mission Increase

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/mission-increase-introduces-ai-powered-growth-tool-for-nonprofit-leaders-1171495