PORTLAND, OR / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / Mission Increase Launches Online Academy for Nonprofit Leaders

Today, Mission Increase is excited to announce the launch of Mi Academy, a groundbreaking online learning platform for nonprofit leaders. Now, nonprofit leaders everywhere can access Mission Increase's transformative training and proven framework to fuel fundraising growth. This ambitious initiative leverages advanced technology so organizational leaders can master the skills necessary to more effectively lead their nonprofit, grow their mission and make an even greater impact on their communities.

Mi Academy provides universal access to Mission Increase's industry-leading training. For over a quarter of a century, Mission Increase has reached more than 10,000 nonprofits worldwide with our cutting-edge training in fundraising and nonprofit leadership and plans to reach another 10,000 organizations by 2030.

Mission Increase trains nonprofit leaders to fundraise using our Transformational Giving approach grounded in a biblical worldview. Rooted in Scripture, the content has been refined from years of working with thousands of nonprofit leaders using our in-person training model in dozens of communities throughout the US and the UK. Now, Mi Academy makes this transformative curriculum available online to help nonprofit leaders unlock the full potential of their organization.

"The data proves that our training ignites growth," said Geoff Rogers, Chief Growth Officer at Mission Increase. "Leaders who are actively engaged with our training see their nonprofit grow by $100,000 or more in less than two years. The Mission Increase fundraising framework has led to $3.5 billion in kingdom impact. With the launch of Mi Academy, we are giving every nonprofit instant access to our field-tested blueprint for organizational success."

Mi Academy grants leaders exclusive access to a powerhouse library of thirty-two courses across eight critical specialties. The self-paced program takes leaders from foundational frameworks to master-level strategies in fundraising and nonprofit leadership like major donor development, annual planning, board development, and fundraising campaigns. Participants are equipped at every milestone with actionable tools designed for immediate implementation.

Graduates of Mi Academy earn certificates as they master individual courses, core specialties, and the full program. For twenty-seven years, Mission Increase's transformational training was reserved almost exclusively for in-person cohorts. Now, with the launch of Mi Academy, nonprofit leaders everywhere will have immediate online access to its full suite of top-tier training and tools.

"Since our founding in 1999, our team has been on the front lines, training nonprofit leaders how to thrive," said Dan Davis, Chief Executive Officer at Mission Increase. "We know the complex challenges and pain points leaders face when it comes to fundraising, governance, and a host of other issues. With Mi Academy, we are removing the barriers to bring our unparalleled training program to every nonprofit, no matter their size or location."

In addition to the online courses, participants will also have the support of Mi Advisor, an AI-powered coach to enhance the learning process. Mi Advisor fuses the world's most sophisticated AI with our time-tested Transformational Giving framework.

For the first time ever, Mi Advisor gives nonprofit leaders a tool engineered to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and high-level execution, helping leaders draft, refine, and finalize action plans to move their organization forward.

By distilling Mission Increase's unparalleled knowledge into a high-speed AI interface, Mi Advisor provides users with a tool to support them through every step of the learning experience, offering counsel and advice to propel every leader toward maximum impact. It can then be used to help nonprofit leaders with their ongoing donor development and fundraising activities, such as refining donor engagement strategies, major donor development, drafting donor emails, refining fundraising strategies and plans, and so much more.

Mi Academy brings Mission Increase's world-class training to nonprofit leaders across the globe in four major languages and is accessible through different subscription tiers, offering foundational courses for free while providing additional paid tiers at affordable prices. To learn more and get started, leaders can visit Mi Academy online .

About Mission Increase

Mission Increase is a one-of-a-kind Kingdom impact accelerator equipping nonprofits and empowering donors and churches to collectively multiply their Kingdom impact, so more lives are transformed for Jesus. Started in 1999, Mission Increase helps nonprofit leaders learn biblically-based strategies to increase their impact and improve their fundraising efforts. Mission Increase has engaged more than 10,000 nonprofits across the country and around the world.

Contact:

Brianna Roberson

Mission Increase

marketing@missionincrease.org

423-460-7895

SOURCE: Mission Increase

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/mission-increase-launches-online-academy-for-nonprofit-leaders-1171503