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PR Newswire
01.06.2026 06:12 Uhr
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Embracing a Zero-Carbon Future | The 6th LiuGong Global Customer Day Held in Liuzhou

LIUZHOU, China, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 31, the 6th LiuGong (000528.SZ) Global Customer Day was held in Liuzhou, China. Mr. Su Zimeng, President of the China Construction Machinery Association, Mr. Song Zhiping, President of the China Association for Public Companies, Mr. Zheng Jin, Chairman of LiuGong Group and LiuGong Machinery, Mr. Luo Guobing, Vice Chairman, and President of LiuGong Machinery and other LiuGong top management, along with more than 1,200 customers, partners, industry experts and media representatives from over 50 countries and regions gathered to witness LiuGong's latest achievements in sustainability, intelligence and globalization, and explore the future of low-carbon transformation in the construction equipment industry.

More than 150 machines were displayed onsite, and the new energy equipment accounts for half. The event featured a series of activities, including discussions on zero-carbon smart mining and electrification solutions, machine demonstrations, test drives and factory tours. President Mr. Luo Guobing shared its global development strategy, the customer from South Africa presented real-world success stories, showcasing LiuGong's innovation capabilities and comprehensive solutions for global markets.

Zero-Carbon Mining Solutions Unveiled

During the event, LiuGong officially launched its Zero-Carbon Smart Mining Solution, covering green power, intelligent equipment, digital management and lifecycle services. New mining machines and solutions were also showcased through live demonstrations.

Hands-On Experience

As one of the most anticipated activities, LiuGong's test-drive program featured star products including electric wheel loaders and autonomous mining trucks, allowing customers to experience equipment performance and the synergy of LiuGong's integrated solutions firsthand.

Delivering the 600,000th Wheel Loader

As LiuGong celebrates the 60th year of its wheel loader business, the company officially delivered its 600,000th wheel loader during the event, marking another important milestone in its development. Since launching China's first wheel loader in 1966, LiuGong has continuously advanced industry innovation and expanded its global presence, helping shape the evolution of China's construction equipment industry.

Stronger Partnerships, Shared Success

LiuGong also hosted strategic cooperation signings, key account order signings and partner award ceremonies, further strengthening collaboration with customers and partners worldwide.

As part of the welcome activities, guests enjoyed a night cruise on the Liujiang River and a drone light show, experiencing the unique charm of Liuzhou and LiuGong's culture.

"Looking ahead, LiuGong will continue to put customers first, drive green and intelligent innovation, and work closely with global partners to build a more efficient, sustainable and low-carbon future for the mining and construction equipment industries," said Zheng Jin, Chairman of LiuGong Group and LiuGong Machinery.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2991621/LiuGong_Global_Customer_Day.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2991622/photo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/embracing-a-zero-carbon-future--the-6th-liugong-global-customer-day-held-in-liuzhou-302786709.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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