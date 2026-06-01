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PR Newswire
01.06.2026 06:42 Uhr
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Bakery China 2026 Concludes Successfully, Advancing Global Integration and Innovation in the Bakery Industry

SHANGHAI, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bakery China 2026, the 28th edition of the exhibition, concluded successfully on May 23 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Shanghai, reinforcing its role as a major global platform for the bakery and confectionery industry.

Co-organized by the China Association of Bakery & Confectionery Industry and Bakery China Exhibitions Co., Ltd., the four-day exhibition was themed "Innovate Beyond • Premiere Fusion • Link Future." Spanning over 330,000 square meters, the event brought together 2267 brands and companies from 79 countries and regions to showcase more than 10,000 products. It also attracted nearly 400,000 professional visitors from 144 countries and regions.

"Bakery China will continue empowering high-quality development of the bakery industry, facilitating business matchmaking, trend insights, resource integration, skills enhancement, brand exposure, and global exchanges," said Zhang Jiukui, president of the China Association of Bakery & Confectionery Industry.

Expanding Global Connections

Bakery China 2026 further strengthened its international profile, with international companies and brands accounting for over 20% of participants, including brands from Germany, Italy, Japan, Switzerland, Denmark, the Netherlands, France, the U.S., and South Korea.

The "Belt and Road Bakery Theme Zone" showcased ingredients and techniques from countries in the initiative, while cross-cultural fusions such as "Chinese flavors in Western-style pastries" and "Western techniques in traditional Chinese bakery" became highlights. The number of overseas buyers increased by over 60%, reflecting the growing appeal of China's bakery industry to the global market.

Supporting Chinese Brands Going Global

For the first time, Bakery China hosted a "Going Global" forum featuring topics such as international compliance certification, halal certification, local supply chain adaptation, overseas channel development, and cross-cultural brand communication, offering practical reference points for Chinese bakery enterprises expanding overseas.

Showcasing Industry Innovation

The exhibition showcased thousands of new products and technologies, with the Bakery China Innovation Award recognizing 136 products from 122 companies across ingredients, equipment, and packaging. The New Product Launch Week further reinforced the exhibition's role as a barometer of industry innovation.

Spotlighting Chocolate and Smart Manufacturing

Bakery China 2026 also debuted Chocolate China 2026, a dedicated chocolate industry exhibition spanning 30,000 square meters and bringing together over 150 global cocoa and chocolate enterprises, covering the entire chocolate industry chain. Key trends on display included intelligent manufacturing, healthy eating, and clean labeling, with fully automated AI baking production lines and AI vision quality control systems demonstrating the industry's shift toward automation, traceability, and higher efficiency.

"Bakery China is a world-leading bakery exhibition and an excellent platform for understanding industry trends, finding inspiration, and sourcing products," said Cai Yi Cheng, president of the Malaysian Bakery and Confectionery Union.

From August 27 to 29, organizers of Bakery China will also launch the first Bakery ASEAN exhibition in Jakarta, Indonesia. Additionally, the 11th Bakery China Autumn and the 9th China Home Baking Show will take place from October 22 to 24, at the Wuhan International Expo Center.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2991695/Bakery_China.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bakery-china-2026-concludes-successfully-advancing-global-integration-and-innovation-in-the-bakery-industry-302786728.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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