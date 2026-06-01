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WKN: A0YJNS | ISIN: CA6871961059 | Ticker-Symbol: UR2
Tradegate
29.05.26 | 15:59
0,230 Euro
-0,86 % -0,002
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OROSUR MINING INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OROSUR MINING INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2220,24408:42
0,2220,24407:31
ACCESS Newswire
01.06.2026 08:02 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Orosur Mining Inc Announces Total Voting Rights

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or "the Company") (AIM:OMI)(TSXV:OMI), a minerals explorer and developer with projects in Colombia and Argentina, advises that during May 2026, the Company issued 2,850,000 new common shares of no par value each ("Common Shares") following the exercise of 2,850,000 restricted stock units (as announced on 19 May 2026) and 2,206,000 Common Shares for a total consideration of Cdn$551,500 following the exercise of 2,206,000 warrants at a price of Cdn$0.25 from its block listing announced on 14 January 2026.

For the purposes of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company has 401,005,074 Common Shares in issue. Shareholders may use this figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information, visit www.orosur.ca, follow on X @orosurm or please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc
Louis Castro, Chairman
Brad George, CEO
info@orosur.ca
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker
Caroline Rowe / Jen Clarke / Devik Mehta
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker
Andy Thacker/Guy McDougall
Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Communications and Investor Communications

Tim Thompson
Fergus Mellon
Allison Allfrey
orosur@flagstaffcomms.com
Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/orosur-mining-inc-announces-total-voting-rights-1172092

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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