CATL has officially opened its Xiamen Energy Storage Validation Research Institute, or ESVL, a large-scale testing and validation platform for battery energy storage systems. The facility, located in Xiamen, China, covers 10 hectares and represents an investment of about CNY 3 billion ($440 million). CATL described ESVL as an open testing infrastructure for the global energy storage industry, designed to support full-system and station-level validation before project deployment. The launch comes as large-scale storage projects face growing pressure to prove safety, grid compatibility and long-term ...

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