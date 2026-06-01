A report from the American Clean Power Association (ACP) examines the breadth and impact of the clean energy manufacturing sector in the United States. The report, called America Builds Power: The State of Clean Energy Manufacturing in 2026, covers 825 currently-active manufacturing facilities in all 50 states. The researchers identified 50,000 direct workers at the facilities, who make average salaries 35% greater than the national average. In addition to direct employment, the report states 50,000 jobs have been created to support upstream activities related to clean energy manufacturing activity, ...

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