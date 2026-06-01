New report shows that more than 1,000 European mobile games studios contributed almost €6 billion to the European economy in 2025 , supported more than 63,000 jobs 1 , and generated €7.53 billion in revenue from global audiences in 2025

, Mobile games are now the most popular way to play, accounting for 55% of global video games revenue, underlining their importance to Europe's creative and digital economy

King, the leading interactive entertainment company behind Candy Crush Saga, has today launched a first-of-its-kind report celebrating mobile games as a European success story,and spotlighting the sector's contribution to jobs, growth, creativity and digital innovation across the region.

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The report,Mobile Matters: The Impact of Mobile Games for Europe shows that in 2025 Europeanmobile games companies contributed an estimated €5.89 billion in economic value (GVA) to the Europeaneconomy.

The research, commissioned by King and conducted by Nordicity, an international research and consulting firm specialising in the creative and digital industries, found that mobile games companies generated €7.53 billion in revenue from global audiences, a figure forecast to rise to more than €8 billion by 2028.

"Mobile is now the most popular way to access and play games, bringing joy to hundreds of millions of people every day. Europe has played an important role in that growth from the beginning. And today, the sector contributes billions to the economy each year predicted to reach €6.2 billion by 2028," said Todd Green, President of King.

He added: "But the impact of mobile games goes beyond economics. They combine creativity and technology in ways that continue to shape one of Europe's successful creative digital industries. Europe has a real opportunity to build on its strengths by putting players first, and fostering the right conditions for talent, investment and innovation to thrive in a highly competitive global market."

Mobile games are now the most common way people experience games in Europe, with over 300 million players2 and accounting for 55% of total global video games revenue3. The average age of a video game player is now 314

By giving people more choice in how, when and where they play, mobile games have become part of everyday life across the region and an increasingly important part of Europe's wider creative and digital economy.

The report highlights the sector's role not only in supporting growth and jobs, but also in strengthening Europe's overall tech competitiveness in a fast-moving global market. It points to the wider contribution that mobile games can make in developing creative and technical skills, in improving digital confidence and shows how video games more widely can engage the public on social and environmental issues at scale.

Simon Little, CEO of Video Games Europe said: "The report is a timely and valuable contribution to the conversation about mobile games in Europe. It reminds us of both the scale of the sector's economic contribution but also the wider reasons that mobile games matter, from broadening access to play and increasing consumer choice, to helping European studios compete successfully on the global stage."

Notes to editors

Download "Mobile Matters: The Impact of Mobile Games for Europe": here

For more information or to set up interviews with King, please contact:

Jack Evans Brown king@teneo.com 07826 420 695

King Comms press@king.com

About King

With a mission of Making the World Playful, King is a leading interactive entertainment company for the mobile world with more than 20 years of history of delivering some of the world's most iconic games in the mobile games industry, including the world-famous Candy Crush franchise, as well as other mobile titles such as Farm Heroes Saga. King games are played by more than 200 million monthly active users. King, part of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), has Kingsters in Stockholm, Malmö, London, Barcelona, Berlin, Dublin, San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles and Malta. More information can be found at King.com or by following us on LinkedIn and @lifeatking on Instagram.

About VGE

Since 1998, Video Games Europe has ensured that the voice of a responsible games ecosystem is heard and understood. Its mission is to support and celebrate the sector's creative and economic potential and to ensure that players around the world enjoy the benefits of great video game playing experiences. Europe's video games sector is worth €26.8bn, and 54% of Europeans are video game players.

1Total Full Time Equivalent (FTE) jobs (Direct, indirect, and induced) 2Newzoo's Global Games Market Report 2025 3Newzoo's Global Games Market Report 2025 4Video Games Europe Key Facts Report 2024

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260529376748/en/

Contacts:

Jack Evans Brown king@teneo.com 07826 420 695

King Comms press@king.com