Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 01.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Wolfram-Hotspot in Nevada: China-Monopol wackelt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.06.2026 08:06 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FORCYD Continues European Expansion with Launch in Madrid

AMSTERDAM, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FORCYD is proud to announce the opening of its Madrid office, a major step in our continued European expansion and a reflection specialist expertise and genuine local presence in legal technology.

Over recent years, we have built a reputation as one of Europe's dedicated eDiscovery, Document Review, and Cyber Forensics consultancies, growing from our Amsterdam origins to offices in Brussels, London, Frankfurt, and Paris. The relationships and standards we have developed along the way reflect our core commitment to quality. Madrid is the next chapter in that story.

Mathieu van Ravenstein, co-founding partner at FORCYD, comments: "The opening of our Madrid office reflects our commitment to serving the evolving needs of Spanish businesses and legal professionals. Spain's dynamic legal landscape, from complex commercial litigation to growing regulatory scrutiny under GDPR and national data protection frameworks, demands a partner with deep eDiscovery expertise and local presence. Being on the ground in Madrid will allow us to work closely with law firms, in-house legal teams, and corporations, delivering the tailor-made and comprehensive solutions that define us and of which we are proud."

Join us in celebrating this new chapter for FORCYD; for our clients in Spain and for the broader European legal community we are proud to be part of. For enquiries or to arrange a meeting with our Madrid team, please contact Alberto de Juan Saiz.

About FORCYD

FORCYD offers high-end eDiscovery, Document Review and Cyber Forensic advisory services and solutions. European owned and established with locations in Amsterdam, Brussels, Frankfurt, London, Paris and Madrid to help clients get ahead of their most complex business issues related to internal investigations, litigation, data breaches, and other legal matters and transactions.

We help organisations solve challenges related to digital evidence with unmatched speed, quality and support. Using industry-leading technologies backed by high-quality consultancy, we help organisations gain clarity and solve complex data challenges in today's digital landscape.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/forcyd-continues-european-expansion-with-launch-in-madrid-302783748.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.