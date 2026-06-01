Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 01

1st June 2026

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc (the "Company")

2025 Annual Financial Report and Notice of 2026 Annual General Meeting

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc advises that the following documents have been mailed to the Company's shareholders:

Annual Financial Report 2025

Notice of Annual General Meeting

A full pdf version of the glossy Annual Financial Report 2025 together with the Notice of Annual General Meeting will be available for download from the Investor Centre section on the Company's website www.cadoganenergysolutions.comshortly.

Copies of the Annual Financial Report 2025 and the Notice of Annual General Meeting are being submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism.

The Annual Financial Report will also be filed with the Registrar of Companies in due course and copies can be obtained from the Company Secretary.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on 29th June 2025 at 3.00pm at Huckletree Bishopsgate, 8 Bishopsgate, London EC2N 4BQ.

-ENDS-

About

Cadogan is an independent multi-energy group, listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, operating an exploration and production license in Ukraine, with two gas exploration licenses in Northern Italy. Cadogan is now an investor and operator in the power generation sector. The Company's goal is to expand its investments across the energy value chain with a focus on energy solutions and services with a reduced environmental footprint.

For further information, please contact:

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc

Fady Khallouf Chief Executive Officer f.khallouf@cadogan-es.com

Ben Harber Company Secretary +44 0207 264 4366