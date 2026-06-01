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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.06.2026 08:10 Uhr
150 Leser
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Juniper Research: Direct to Cell: Monthly Active Users to Reach Over 130 Million by 2031, But Usage Forecast to be Lower Than Anticipated

BASINGSTOKE, United Kingdom, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study by global tech strategists Juniper Research projects that the total number of monthly active direct to cell (D2C) users will rise from 17.4 million in 2026 to 133 million in 2031. This substantial growth will be driven by new mobile network operators (MNOs) launching D2C services, as well as the entry of new satellite operators such as AST SpaceMobile.

However, the report found that whilst an increasing number of MNOs are launching D2C services, usage will remain below initial expectations. D2C is a technology that allows standard unmodified smartphones to connect directly to satellites.

An extract from the new report, Direct to Cell Market 2026-2031, is available as a free download.

Challenges to Consumer Demand for Direct to Cell Are Structural

The report argued that losses in coverage are often caused by dense urban settings and physical barriers such as thick walls, which D2C services do not address. Research author Alex Webb remarked: "Consumer demand for D2C is currently concentrated to specific trips and travel, such as to national parks and nature reserves, rather than during everyday usage of mobile services."

Despite this limitation, D2C holds significant value to consumers living in, or visiting, rural and remote areas, with Juniper Research expecting usage to spike during warm weather. The report recommends that MNOs expand access to D2C services by offering temporary access models to mobile subscribers. By introducing greater flexibility to mobile subscribers, MNOs will be able to optimise access for seasonal and intermittent users.

The new research suite offers the most comprehensive assessment of the D2C market to date, including insightful market analysis and in-depth forecasts for over 60 countries. The dataset contains over 2,000 market statistics within a five-year period. It includes a 'Competitor Leaderboard' and an examination of current and future market opportunities.

About Juniper Research

Juniper Research is a global tech strategist firm providing research, data, and forecasting across the fintech, telecoms, and IoT sectors. For over 20 years, Juniper Research has delivered actionable insights that help industry leaders navigate disruption, seize opportunities, and make confident strategic decisions.

www.juniperresearch.com

Press Contact

Sam Smith, Press Relations

sam.smith@juniperresearch.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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