Corient becomes the world's largest non-bank wealth manager and multi-family office focused on serving ultra-high- and high-net-worth clients.

Corient today announced the successful completion of its previously announced acquisitions of Stonehage Fleming and Stanhope Capital Group, marking a significant milestone in its continued global expansion.

"This is an exciting moment for Corient and the clients we serve around the world," said Kurt MacAlpine, Founding Partner and Chief Executive Officer of Corient. "We are thrilled to welcome our new Partners at Stonehage Fleming and Stanhope Capital Group to Corient as we continue building a truly global firm defined by partnership, collaboration and an unwavering commitment to client excellence."

With today's announcement, Corient becomes the world's largest non-bank wealth manager and multi-family office focused on ultra-high- and high-net-worth clients. The firm, established in 2020, operates under a client-first approach with complete fee transparency. Corient operates under a distinctive private partnership model, similar to those used by leading professional services firms, that will now be fully globalized. The structure gives clients access to the full breadth of expertise and resources across Corient rather than depending on a single advisor. Since its founding, Corient has grown to include more than 300 partners and over 2,200 employees managing approximately US$508 billion (as of June 1, 2026) on behalf of ultra-high- and high-net-worth individuals, families and businesses.

"At Corient, partnership is fundamental to our approach," said Mr. MacAlpine. "Our model fosters close collaboration across an experienced team, enabling us to deliver a seamless and elevated experience with each interaction. Clients benefit from the full strength of the firm our integrated wealth management and family office capabilities supported by our global scale, resources and expertise."

With the closing of this transaction and the recent receipt of regulatory approval of Corient's expansion into Canada, Corient now serves clients from offices in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Africa and Asia.

About Corient

Corient refers to the separate but affiliated entities under common control of Corient Global HoldCo Limited. Corient is an integrated wealth management firm providing comprehensive solutions to ultra-high-net-worth and high-net-worth clients. We combine the personal service, creativity and objective advice of a boutique with the power of an exclusive network of experienced advisors, capabilities and solutions to create a profoundly different wealth experience. At Corient, we put our clients at the center of everything we do. We focus on exceeding expectations, simplifying lives and establishing lasting legacies. For more information, visit corient.com.

Corient client assets reflect the aggregate assets of Corient Holdings Inc. ("Holdings") and include assets in which Holdings has a majority or minority ownership interest in the U.S., as well as assets from transactions that have been signed, but not yet closed and are subject to regulatory approvals. Firm assets information related to Holdings is current as of April 30, 2026. Firm statistics, including partner and employee headcount, is as of June 1, 2026. Data reflect varying as of dates due to differing reporting cycles. Stonehage Fleming assets are as of December 31, 2025. Stanhope Capital Group assets are as of March 31, 2026. Services are provided only in jurisdictions where authorized and may not be available in all locations or for all client types.

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