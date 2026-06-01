Arkay Beverages Inc: ARKAY Beverages Announces Brand Ambassador Opportunity With Potential Earnings of Up to $120,000 Per Year

ARKAY invites motivated people worldwide to participate in its Brand Ambassador Program and promote the ARKAY Zero Proof movement from the comfort of their home

MIAMI, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKAY Beverages, a pioneer in zero-proof spirits and alcohol-free spirit alternatives, is pleased to announce an expanded opportunity for serious ARKAY Brand Ambassadors to earn commissions by promoting ARKAY products through their personal referral code.

The ARKAY Brand Ambassador Program is open to everyone. Consumers, influencers, content creators, wellness advocates, alcohol-free lifestyle supporters, retailers, restaurant professionals, event organizers, and motivated individuals are invited to participate.

Under the program, approved ambassadors can earn $5 for every bottle sold using their unique ambassador code. ARKAY also pays commissions the same day the order is taken, giving ambassadors a fast and direct way to benefit from their promotional efforts.

A serious, full-time independent contractor who consistently promotes ARKAY online, through social media, personal networks, virtual tastings, local community outreach, restaurant contacts, event organizers, and alcohol-free lifestyle groups may have the potential to generate significant monthly income.

For example, a highly motivated ambassador selling approximately 2,000 bottles per month through their referral code could earn approximately $10,000 per month, or $120,000 per year in commission income.

"ARKAY was created to give people a new way to drink differently," said Reynald Vito Grattagliano, Founder of ARKAY Beverages. "Our Brand Ambassador Program allows motivated people to participate in the growth of the alcohol-free beverage movement while earning commissions from the comfort of their home."

The program is designed for independent contractors who want to promote ARKAY on their own schedule and build their own sales network. Ambassadors may promote ARKAY through social media, email marketing, online communities, alcohol-free lifestyle groups, local businesses, restaurants, events, tastings, and personal referrals.

ARKAY Brand Ambassadors are not employees of the company. They operate as independent contractors and are compensated based on actual sales generated through their personal referral code. Earnings are not guaranteed and depend on individual effort, sales volume, marketing activity, audience engagement, and compliance with ARKAY program guidelines.

Anyone interested in participating in the ARKAY Brand Ambassador Program may contact:

contact@arkaybeverages.com

ARKAY believes the growing demand for alcohol-free alternatives creates a major opportunity for motivated ambassadors who want to represent a brand in the fast-growing zero-proof category.

About ARKAY Beverages

ARKAY Beverages is a pioneer in alcohol-free spirit alternatives and zero-proof beverages. Since 2011, ARKAY has developed products designed to offer the taste experience and ritual of traditional spirits without alcohol. ARKAY's mission is to help consumers Drink Differently by offering alcohol-free alternatives for modern lifestyles, social occasions, hospitality, retail, and at-home enjoyment.

Media Contact:

ARKAY Beverages

Email: contact@arkaybeverages.com

Website: https://arkaybeverages.com/brand-ambassador/

Income Disclaimer:

Income example is for illustrative purposes only. Actual earnings vary and are not guaranteed. Commissions are paid only on qualifying completed orders generated through an approved ambassador referral code.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae98ba4d-e2a7-4785-b6a6-ca2129739e40