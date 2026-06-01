Gives businesses and financial institutions the structure to approve, verify, and rely on agent-driven business processes

Blue Language Labs today emerged from stealth to introduce the coordination layer for AI agents that do real business. Built on BLUE, the company's open-sourced protocol for structuring agent-driven business processes, the platform helps businesses use agents to assemble revenue-generating offers, find partners, coordinate approvals, and run multi-party processes from agreement through settlement in a way every participant can verify.

AI agents are increasingly capable of searching, recommending, and even initiating transactions on behalf of users and businesses. But the next opportunity isn't agents that can simply act or pay. It is agents that can create revenue-generating business processes across multiple parties.

For example, a restaurant's agent could structure recurring lunch offers with nearby offices around available kitchen capacity, order deadlines, dietary requirements, delivery windows, and payment terms. A travel platform could help a boutique hotel, restaurant, and local guide assemble a weekend package with partner-approved pricing, booking codes, service confirmations, and settlement rules. A procurement agent could coordinate a supplier, logistics provider, verifier, and bank so payment is tied to delivery, inspection, and approval.

Blue Language Labs is building the coordination layer for that next step. Its flagship offering, MyOS, is an AI-native workspace that enables businesses to deploy agents for coordinating activity across suppliers, partners, platforms, and customers, transforming agent actions into enforceable business processes with shared rules and verifiable conditions so businesses and financial institutions retain full control over pricing, compliance, settlement terms, and customer relationships.

The platform supports agent-driven financial transactions by connecting authorization, identity, policy, compliance, fulfillment evidence, and settlement conditions into a single verifiable process, while also providing developers and platforms the infrastructure to build interoperable agent systems for cross-organization workflows, eliminating the need for custom back-end development at every new integration point.

While much of the early agentic commerce conversation has focused on whether an agent is authorized to pay, Blue Language Labs addresses the broader question of how agents create, coordinate, and complete business across multiple parties, including highly-regulated financial institutions.

"The next phase of AI is not agents that answer questions or trigger isolated actions. It is agents that help businesses create revenue," said Piotr Martyniak, Founder of Blue Language Labs. "But that only works if every participant can verify what was agreed, who approved it, what conditions apply, and when payment or settlement should happen. Blue Language Labs provides the infrastructure that enables agent-driven business processes to be coordinated, verified, and executed across organizations."

The company also announced that veteran AI and software entrepreneur Zor Gorelov has joined as CEO. Gorelov brings more than 25 years of experience building enterprise software and AI companies, including serving as founder and CEO of Kasisto, a leading provider of generative AI-powered digital assistants for the banking industry. Prior to Kasisto, he founded and led SpeechCycle, a cloud-based contact center optimization company acquired by Synchronoss Technologies, and BuzzCompany.com, an enterprise collaboration and messaging software provider acquired by Multex.com.

"In the agentic economy, trusted AI agents will become the great force multiplier for small businesses," said Gorelov. "The opportunity is not simply to automate tasks, but to level the playing field: giving millions of businesses the ability to coordinate, transact, and compete with the scale and speed of much larger companies. We are building the infrastructure that allows agents to be deployed safely, verifiably, and at scale across real business processes."

To support broader adoption, Blue Language Labs has also open-sourced BLUE, the protocol underlying its coordination layer, giving developers, businesses, and platforms around the world a shared language for structuring agent-driven business processes they build on and extend.

Blue Language Labs will preview its platform and broader vision for agent-driven business at Money20/20 Europe this week. For a demo, visit Stand 1C172 at the show or reach out to the team here.

About Blue Language Labs

Blue Language Labs provides the infrastructure for AI agents that do real business. The company turns agent actions into enforceable business processes, with shared rules and verifiable conditions across multiple parties. Its initial offering, MyOS, is an AI-native workspace for agent-driven business coordination across suppliers, partners, platforms, and customers. At its foundation is BLUE, an open-source protocol for structuring agent-driven business processes that others can build on and extend. For more information, visit bluelanguagelabs.com.

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