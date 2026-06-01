A team of researchers at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) has developed a nanoscale device they say could improve the performance of PV systems by preventing the loss of solar energy before it can be utilized. The researchers said the mechanism is designed to capture photons of low-energy infrared and red light - wavelengths that carry less energy and are typically wasted in conventional PV cells - and upconvert them into higher-energy visible light that can be put to practical use. An upconversion layer placed behind a solar cell can convert otherwise wasted infrared photons into higher ...

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