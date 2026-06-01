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WKN: 914998 | ISIN: BE0003766806 | Ticker-Symbol: IOB
Tradegate
01.06.26 | 10:20
15,780 Euro
+1,54 % +0,240
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
ION BEAM APPLICATIONS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ION BEAM APPLICATIONS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,66015,78010:20
15,66015,78010:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.06.2026 07:06 Uhr
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IBA SA: IBA launches Cyclone iKure, a cyclotron designed for industrial scale Astatine-211 production

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium - 01 June 2026 - IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology and the leading provider of radiopharmaceutical production solutions, today launches Cyclone iKure, a dedicated cyclotron for routine Astatine-211 (At-211) production. Designed for alpha-beam irradiation, this new cyclotron enables radiopharmaceutical manufacturers, research institutions and healthcare providers to accelerate access to targeted alpha therapies with the reliability and quality required for clinical-scale programs.

Targeted alpha therapy is emerging as an important area of development in precision oncology. Alpha-emitting isotopes deliver highly concentrated radiation over a very short distance, destroying cancer cells with remarkable precision with limited exposure to surrounding healthy tissue1. Among alpha emitters, At-211 is attracting attention for its chemical properties and half-life2. Yet translating clinical promises into routine patient care has been held back by a fundamental challenge: establishing reliable production infrastructure at scale. With Cyclone iKure, IBA aims to address this production challenge.

Cyclone iKure has been designed specifically for At-211-isotope workflows. It has been engineered to deliver consistent, high-yield At-211 output at production scale. Automated processes simplify daily operations and minimize operator radiation exposure, while a compact footprint allows the system to fit within limited infrastructure, reducing site preparation complexity and cost. The system is designed to meet applicable CE marking requirements, and regulatory compliance.

Cyclone iKure draws on IBA's four decades of cyclotron engineering expertise, the same foundation behind the Cyclone KIUBE, Cyclone IKON and Cyclone KEY platforms that serve radiopharmaceutical producers and hospitals worldwide. With this launch, IBA extends its cyclotron portfolio from diagnostic PET & SPECT imaging to therapeutic alpha-isotope production.

- Targeted alpha therapy has significant clinical potential, but realizing it at scale depends on reliable and scalable production infrastructure," said Charles Kumps, President of IBA RadioPharma Solutions. "With Cyclone iKure, we are bringing to the alpha-therapy space the precision and dependability that IBA is known for. Designed for routine At-211 production, it is built to help radiopharma innovators and clinicians move from early-stage programs to routine clinical application - and to make targeted alpha therapies accessible to the patients who need them.-

The launch of Cyclone iKure reinforces IBA's commitment to accelerating the bench-to-bedside transition of At-211-labeled drugs. IBA's strategy rests on three pillars: a purpose-built product, with Cyclone iKure enabling routine, industrial-scale At-211 production; ecosystem leadership, through its role as industry co-leader in the ACCELERATE.EU initiative to build the complete European At-211 value chain; and production capacity, through its strategic partnership with Framatome to explore a transatlantic At-211 production network.

***Ends***

About IBA
IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the fields of proton therapy, considered as one of the most advanced forms of radiation therapy available today, as well as industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,300 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

For further information, please contact:
Nathalie van Ypersele
Head of Communication and Sustainability
+32 10 475 890
communication@iba-group.com

Daniel Ernult
Corporate Communication Manager
+32 10 475 890
communication@iba-group.com

1 Albertsson P et al; Frontiers in Med (2023),9, 1076210: doi:10.3389/fmed.2022.1076210.

2 Lindegren et al. EJNMMI Radioph. and Chem. (2026) 11, 15 doi:10.1186/s41181-026-00428-0


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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