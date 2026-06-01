Pwrteams, Nortal's staff augmentation company, begins operating under the Nortal brand. The move brings Pwrteams' expertise into Nortal's unified global offering, giving clients simpler access to a broader range of technology capabilities, engineering expertise and delivery models through one integrated organisation.

In Bulgaria, the company employs more than 300 people and has been operating on the local market since 2007. Nortal acquired Questers in 2023, with the Bulgarian organisation later beginning to operate as Pwrteams. Over the years, the company has received multiple employer awards in Bulgaria recognising its workplace culture, employee experience and people practices, including distinctions from the Career Show Awards, Employer of Choice Awards and the b2b Media Employer Branding Awards.

"Operating under one unified brand gives our teams in Bulgaria access to a broader range of international clients and projects, while also creating a stronger foundation for the company's long-term stability and growth in Bulgaria.", said Kristina Brankova, Country Manager for Bulgaria at Nortal.

Pwrteams works with clients across Europe and North America, including companies such as News UK, Funding Circle and TUI, and has more than 750 specialists across Bulgaria, Ukraine, Poland, Serbia, Lithuania, Estonia and Latin America.

"The strength of our business has always been rooted in exceptional talent and long-term customer relationships. By bringing our teams fully under the Nortal brand, we can offer clients broader capabilities while creating even more opportunities for engineering talent across the region to work on complex international projects. For our local teams, operating under the Nortal brand opens up broader career paths across a larger international client portfolio.", said Karel Saurwalt, CEO of Pwrteams, now leading Nortal's EMEA staff augmentation unit.

Nortal continues to grow its engineering teams in Bulgaria, with open roles across a range of technology areas and delivery functions available on the company's careers website.

About Nortal

Nortal is a multinational strategic change and technology company with more than 25 years of experience delivering digital transformation projects for governments, healthcare organisations and businesses worldwide. The company employs more than 2,700 people across 30 offices in Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East.

www.nortal.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260601862737/en/

Contacts:

tatyana.marinova@nortal.com