Ascensia Diabetes Care, a global diabetes care company and subsidiary of PHC Holdings Corporation (TSE 6523), today announced the launch of CONTOURCOMFORT pen needles, further strengthening its CONTOUR portfolio with a solution that improves the everyday injection experience.

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Ascensia Diabetes Care Expands CONTOUR Portfolio with CONTOURCOMFORT Pen Needles to Bring Greater Stability and Control to the Everyday Injection Experience

"With CONTOUR COMFORT pen needles, we are addressing a very practical and important part of diabetes management," said Peter Bodlund, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ascensia Diabetes Care. "By focusing on usability, stability and consistency, we aim to support people in administering insulin more confidently in their daily routine, while building on the trusted performance associated with the CONTOUR brand." 1

CONTOUR COMFORT pen needles have been developed to support ease of use in daily therapy. They combine advanced 5-bevel tip technology and ergonomic design to maximize comfort and stability during injections for patients and healthcare professionals.1,2

A key feature is the unique hexagonal needle base designed with anti-tilt, whichimproves stability by dispersing pressureacross a larger surface area, while also reducing risk of intramuscular injections. Patients benefit from greater stability and depth control, helping insulin get where it needs to go. Together, these features are designed to improve user experience during the injection process. 1,3

CONTOUR COMFORT pen needles are compatible with widely used pen injector devices.

The product will be available through pharmacies and other approved healthcare distribution partners, starting in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland on June 1, 2026, with further roll-out across various countries planned over the next two years.

Notes for Editors

1 Liu, Y., et al. Int J Biomed Eng, June 2024, Vol 47 No. 3

2 Heinemann L. et al. Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology 2023, Vol 17(2) 449-457

3 Mannucci, E. et al. Acta Diabetologica (2025) 62:1371-1393

About Ascensia Diabetes Care

Ascensia Diabetes Care is a global company focused entirely on helping people with diabetes. Our mission is to empower those living with diabetes through innovative solutions that simplify and support their daily management.

Ascensia is home to the world-renowned CONTOUR portfolio of blood glucose monitoring systems. Our products combine advanced technology with user-friendly functionality to help people with diabetes manage their condition and make a positive difference to their lives. As a trusted partner in the diabetes community, we collaborate closely with healthcare professionals and other partners to ensure our products meet the highest standards of accuracy, precision and reliability, and that we conduct our business compliantly and with integrity.

Ascensia is a member of PHC Group and was established in 2016 through the acquisition of Bayer Diabetes Care by PHC Holdings Corporation. Ascensia products are sold in more than 90 countries, with direct commercial organizations in 29 countries worldwide.

For further information, please visit www.ascensia.com

About PHC Holdings Corporation

PHC Holdings Corporation (TSE 6523) is a global collection of healthcare companies with a mission of contributing to the health of society through healthcare solutions that have a positive impact and improve the lives of people. Its subsidiaries (referred to collectively as PHC Group) include PHC Corporation, Ascensia Diabetes Care, Epredia, LSI Medience Corporation, Wemex Corporation, and Mediford Corporation. Together, these companies develop, manufacture, sell and service solutions across diabetes management, healthcare solutions, life sciences and diagnostics. PHC Group's consolidated net sales in FY2025 were JPY 364 billion with global distribution of products and services in more than 125 countries and regions. www.phchd.com

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Contacts:

Lorraine Chandler

Head of Corporate Communications

Ascensia Diabetes Care

lorraine.chandler@ascensia.com

+41-615608716