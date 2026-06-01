SWS Medical Unveils Next-Generation Renal Innovation at ERA 2026

CHONGQING, China, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SWS Medical will make its debut at the ERA Congress 2026 from June 3-6 in Glasgow, welcoming nephrologists, industry leaders, and partners at Booth D-350 to showcase its next-generation blood purification solutions.

With integrated capabilities spanning R&D, manufacturing, and global distribution, SWS Medical continues to expand its international presence in dialysis and critical care blood purification. At ERA 2026, the company will showcase next-generation of dialysis and CRRT platforms designed to support intelligent automation, connected care, workflow efficiency, and integrated therapy delivery.

Featured technologies include the SWS-4000 and SWS-6000 series, among China's leading dialysis platforms, which together accounted for an estimated 20% share of the country's dialysis machine market in 2025. The flagship SWS-6000 is the only dialysis machine in China with certified monitoring of key treatment parameters, while the SWS-4000 features an Online HDF system for sterile fluid production. Together, the platforms are designed to support safer, more efficient treatment through intelligent monitoring and automation.

The CE-certified SWS-5000, China's No. 1 CRRT machine for three consecutive years, is an award-winning all-in-one platform designed to support integrated multi-organ blood purification therapies across renal, hepatic, cardiac, pulmonary, and pancreatic applications.

The portfolio also includes advanced dialyzers manufactured using proprietary pre-vacuum pressure steam sterilization and 100% BPA-free materials to deliver high solute clearance and reliable ultrafiltration performance, alongside dialysis fluid filters and hemoperfusion cartridges for expanded blood purification therapies.

Supporting the company's connected-care strategy, the Integrated Management Platform links dialysis centers, clinicians, and patients through the Data Hub, Patient Card, and Hemodialysis Management System, helping transform data into safer, smarter, care delivery.

Based in Chongqing, China, SWS Medical is a publicly listed medical device company (STAR Market, SSE: 688410) specializing in blood purification solutions for dialysis and critical care. The company plays a leading role in advancing China's blood purification industry, chairing the China Blood Purification Industry Technology Innovation Strategic Alliance and contributing to the development of national and industry standards. SWS Medical operates globally, with products certified to international quality and regulatory standards, including CE marking and ISO 13485:2016 compliance.

swsdialysis.com

ERA26 BloodPurification Hemodialysis CRRT KidneyHealth MedTechInnovation

Media contact: Marie Bédard, marie@swskj.com

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