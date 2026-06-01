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WKN: A2JRMQ | ISIN: KYG1820C1024 | Ticker-Symbol: 9C0
NASDAQ
29.05.26 | 22:00
0,441 US-Dollar
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CANGO INC Chart 1 Jahr
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PR Newswire
01.06.2026 00:01 Uhr
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Cango Inc. Reports First Quarter 2026 Unaudited Financial Results

DALLAS, May 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) ("Cango" or the "Company"), a leading Bitcoin miner leveraging its global operations to develop an integrated energy and AI compute platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

First Quarter of 2026 Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Financial Performance: In the first quarter of 2026, the Company generated total revenue of US$102.0 million, primarily driven by US$98.4 million from its Bitcoin mining business. The Company reported a net loss of US$261.1 million, primarily due to non-cash impairment charges on Bitcoin mining machines and changes in the fair value of Bitcoins, both resulting from the decline in bitcoin market prices. Long-term debt was reduced to US$30.6 million, down from US$557.6 million as of December 31, 2025. As of quarter-end, the Company held 1,026 Bitcoin in digital asset reserves.
  • Mining Operations and Costs: The Company continued to enhance operating efficiency while maintaining a disciplined operational footprint. Total hashrate was 37.01 EH/s, comprising 27.98 EH/s of self-mining capacity and 9.02 EH/s of leased hashrate capacity. During the quarter, the Company mined 1,266 Bitcoin. Ongoing fleet optimization and disciplined cost management drove a 9.0% sequential reduction in average cash cost per Bitcoin to US$76,928 compared to the fourth quarter of 2025, reinforcing the Company's focus on operational efficiency.
  • AI Development: Building on its core infrastructure capabilities, the Company made meaningful progress in its strategic expansion into AI compute. During the quarter, the Company launched EcoHash, a new commercial platform leveraging Cango's existing expertise in energy management and high-density computing. The Company is working on pilot deployment of modular, containerized compute units which supports a phased roadmap that begins with GPU compute leasing and scales toward a global AI compute network over time.

Mr. Paul Yu, Chief Executive Officer of Cango, said, "We are executing a disciplined strategy to strengthen our mining foundation while advancing into AI infrastructure through EcoHash. In recent months, we have seen positive developments, including continued cost reductions driven by our fleet upgrade strategy, as well as steady operational performance across our global mining footprint. At the same time, our EcoHash initiative continues to progress, with pilot deployments advancing on schedule. By leveraging our global energy network and operational expertise, we are well-positioned to enhance efficiency, capture emerging AI compute opportunities, and drive sustainable long-term value."

Mr. Simon Tang, Chief Financial Officer of Cango, stated, "Despite a challenging quarter affected by industry adjustments and non-cash impacts, we made meaningful progress in improving our cost structure and strengthening our balance sheet. We reduced long-term debt, and achieved continued declines in mining cash costs through disciplined execution. Going forward, we remain focused on enhancing cash flow resilience, maintaining financial flexibility, and supporting the Company's strategic transition into more efficient and diversified infrastructure."

First Quarter 2026 Financial Results from Continuing Operations

REVENUES

During the quarter, total revenues were US$102.0 million, and revenues from Bitcoin mining were US$98.4 million. Compared with the fourth quarter of 2025, total revenue decreased approximately 43%, primarily reflecting the Company's proactive reduction of operating hashrate as it phased out older, less efficient S19 series mining machines and transitioned some capacity to a leased hashrate.

OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES

During the quarter, total operating costs and expenses were US$356.4 million. These costs were primarily associated with the Company's Bitcoin mining business, the recognition of impairment loss on mining machines, the loss on disposal of mining machines, and the loss from changes in fair value of receivable for Bitcoin collateral.

  • Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation shown below) was US$99.6 million, down from US$155.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. This was driven by lower electricity and hosting expenses following the hashrate reduction.
  • Depreciation was US$29.4 million.
  • General and administrative expenses, including related-party fees, totaled US$7.2 million.
  • Impairment loss from mining machines was US$49.0 million.
  • Loss on disposal of mining machines was US$20.3 million.
  • Loss from changes in fair value of receivable for Bitcoin collateral was US$151.8 million, compared to US$171.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. This non-cash loss was primarily driven by lower Bitcoin prices during the quarter.

LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

Loss from operations in the first quarter of 2026 was US$254.4 million, compared with an operating loss of US$26.9 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to the decline in Bitcoin prices.

NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Net loss from continuing operations in the first quarter of 2026 was US$261.1 million, compared with a net loss of US$28.3 million in the same period of 2025.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA loss in the first quarter of 2026 was US$-154.1 million compared with adjusted EBITDA loss of US$1.7 million in the same period of 2025.

BALANCE SHEET

As of March 31, 2026, the Company held:

  • Cash and cash equivalents of US$7.2 million, down from US$41.2 million at year-end 2025, mainly due to debt repayments and operational activities.
  • Receivable for Bitcoin collateral (non-current, related party) with a net value of US$68.2 million.
  • Mining machines with a net value of US$130.8 million.
  • Long-term debts (related party) of US$30.6 million, compared with US$557.6 million as of December 31, 2025.

The substantial reduction in both the receivable for Bitcoin collateral and the associated long-term debt reflects the Company's proactive deleveraging efforts during the quarter.

Conference Call Information

The Company's management will hold a conference call on Sunday, May 31, 2026, at 9:00 P.M. Eastern Time or Monday, June 1, 2026, at 9:00 A.M Hong Kong Time to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

International: +1-412-902-4272
United States Toll Free: +1-888-346-8982
Mainland China Toll Free: 4001-201-203
Hong Kong, China Toll Free: 800-905-945
Conference ID: Cango Inc.

The replay will be accessible through June 7, 2026, by dialing the following numbers:

International: +1-412-317-0088
United States Toll Free: +1-855-669-9658
Access Code: 3013185

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.cangoonline.com.

About Cango Inc.

Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) is a Bitcoin mining company with a vision to establish an integrated, global infrastructure platform capable of powering the future digital economy. The Company's mining operations span over 40 sites across North America, the Middle East, South America, and East Africa.

Since entering the digital asset space in November 2024, Cango has activated pilot projects in both integrated energy solutions and distributed AI computing. In parallel, Cango continues to operate an online international used car export business through AutoCango.com.

For more information, please visit: www.cangoonline.com and follow us on: X and LinkedIn.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

As part of our review of business performance, we present adjusted EBITDA as a non-GAAP financial measure to help assess our core operating results. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, impairment, results from discontinued operations and further excludes share-based compensation expenses, loss on disposal of mining machines and other non-operating income and expenses. We believe adjusted EBITDA can be an important financial measure because it allows management, investors, and our board of directors to evaluate and compare our operating results, including our return on capital and operating efficiency from period-to-period by making such adjustments.

While adjusted EBITDA is not a measure defined under U.S. GAAP, management uses it to evaluate performance, make strategic decisions, and set operating plans. Management believes it also helps investors gain a clearer understanding of our underlying performance by excluding certain costs and expenses that management believes are not indicative of the Company's core operating results. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results or guidance prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. The Company encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Reconciliations of Cango's non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure are included at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this announcement, contain forward-looking statements. Cango may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report on Form 20-F, its current reports on Form 6-K, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Cango's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: volatility in Bitcoin price and the resulting impact on the Company's Bitcoin holdings, mining equipment and related receivables; Bitcoin network difficulty, halving events and the cost and availability of electricity; the Company's ability to execute its AI compute strategy, including the commercialization and scaling of the EcoHash platform; the Company's liquidity, indebtedness and ability to access additional financing; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Cango's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Cango does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact
Juliet Ye, Head of Communications
Cango Inc.
Email: [email protected]

Christensen Advisory
Tel: +852 2117 0861
Email: [email protected]

CANGO INC.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in US dollar ("US$"), except for number of shares)






As of December 31, 2025


As of March 31, 2026





US$


US$








ASSETS:







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents




41,243,627


7,171,427

Crypto currencies




42,545


7,887,617

Accounts receivable, net




1,661,702


2,486,551

Accounts receivable, net - related parties




1,064,440


56,852

Prepayments and other current assets, net




6,835,599


64,131,941

Other current assets, net - related party




74,270,770


55,203,008

Total current assets




125,118,683


136,937,396








Non-current assets:







Mining machines, net




248,745,505


130,802,268

Property, plant and equipment, net




18,797,925


18,664,448

Intangible assets, net




292,836


285,290

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net




2,079,937


1,923,121

Receivable for bitcoin collateral - non-current - related party




662,968,814


68,181,445

Other non-current assets, net




68,025,983


16,948,984

Other non-current assets, net - related party




6,955,650


6,955,650

Total non-current assets




1,007,866,650


243,761,206

TOTAL ASSETS




1,132,985,333


380,698,602








LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accrued expenses and other current liabilities




82,329,075


46,712,830

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities - related parties




5,025,566


2,103,992

Income tax payable




88,792,503


88,362,240

Short-term lease liabilities




573,959


412,944

Total current liabilities




176,721,103


137,592,006








Non-current liabilities:







Long-term debts - related party




557,567,671


30,611,355

Deferred tax liability




1


1

Long-term operating lease liabilities




1,655,272


1,687,682

Total non-current liabilities




559,222,944


32,299,038

Total liabilities




735,944,047


169,891,044








Shareholders' equity







Ordinary shares




44,171


49,796

Treasury shares




(103,424,568)


(104,429,322)

Additional paid-in capital




1,135,958,943


1,211,777,145

Accumulated deficit




(635,537,260)


(896,590,061)

Total Cango Inc.'s equity




397,041,286


210,807,558

Total shareholders' equity




397,041,286


210,807,558

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




1,132,985,333


380,698,602

CANGO INC.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Amounts in US dollar ("US$"), except for number of shares)






For three months ended March 31





2025


2026





US$


US$








Revenues




144,154,046


102,000,984

Bitcoin mining income




144,144,312


98,443,880

Other revenues




9,734


3,027,230

Other revenues from related parties




-


529,874

Operating cost and expenses:







Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation shown below)




112,661,702


99,578,785

Cost of revenue (depreciation)




21,344,844


29,372,199

General and administrative




10,028,269


6,549,346

General and administrative - related parties




-


647,653

Provision (Net recovery) for credit losses




289,231


(979,753)

Impairment loss from mining machines




-


49,038,548

Loss from changes in fair value of receivable for bitcoin collateral




26,735,505


151,838,430

Loss on disposal of mining machines




-


20,307,212

Total operation cost and expense




171,059,551


356,352,420








Loss from operations




(26,905,505)


(254,351,436)

Interest income




294,192


2,134

Interest expense




(1,310,597)


-

Interest expense - related party




-


(6,702,867)

Foreign exchange loss, net




(27,690)


(632)

Other income




112,870


-

Net loss before income taxes




(27,836,730)


(261,052,801)

Income tax expenses




(431,183)


-

Net loss from continuing operations




(28,267,913)


(261,052,801)








Discontinued operations:







Loss from discontinued operations




(3,907,013)


-

Net loss from discontinued operations




(3,907,013)


-








Net loss attributable to Cango Inc.'s shareholders




(32,174,926)


(261,052,801)

Losses per ordinary share:







Basic




-


-

Discontinued operations




(0.02)


-

Continuing operations




(0.14)


(0.73)

Basic




(0.16)


(0.73)

Diluted




-


-

Discontinued operations




(0.02)


-

Continuing operations




(0.14)


(0.73)

Diluted




(0.16)


(0.73)

Weighted average shares used to compute losses per ordinary share:







Basic




207,566,173


358,611,981

Diluted




207,566,173


358,611,981








Other comprehensive income, net of tax







Foreign currency translation adjustment




(5,279,250)


-








Total comprehensive loss




(37,454,176)


(261,052,801)

Total comprehensive loss attributable to Cango Inc.'s shareholders




(37,454,176)


(261,052,801)

CANGO INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(Amounts in US dollar ("US$"), except for number of shares




For three months ended March 31



2025


2026



(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)



US$


US$






Net loss


(32,174,926)


(261,052,801)

Less: Discontinued operations:





Loss from discontinued operations


(3,907,013)


-

Loss on discontinued operations


(3,907,013)


-

Net loss from continuing operations


(28,267,913)


(261,052,801)






Add: Interest expense


1,310,597


6,702,867

Add: Income tax expenses


431,183


-

Add: Depreciation and amortization


21,349,999


29,389,003

Cost of revenue


21,344,844


29,372,199

General and administrative


5,155


16,804






Add: Impairment loss from mining machines


-


49,038,548

Add: Loss on disposal of mining machines


-


20,307,212

Less: Other income


112,870


-






Add: Share-based compensation expenses


3,545,188


1,536,295

General and administrative


3,545,188


1,536,295






Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA


(1,743,816)


(154,078,876)

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA attributable to Cango Inc.'s shareholders

(1,743,816)


(154,078,876)

SOURCE Cango Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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