Skanska builds Second Avenue Subway Project Phase II in New York, USA, for USD 498M, about SEK 4.6 billion

STOCKHOLM, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska, in a joint venture with Traylor Bros., Inc. and Walsh Construction, has signed contract with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) for Phase II of the Second Avenue Subway Program in New York, USA. The total contract is worth USD 1 billion. Skanska will include its share of the contract worth USD 498M, about SEK 4.6 billion, in the US order bookings for the second quarter of 2026.

The project scope includes the design and construction of new station structural shells between 105th Street and 110th Street to accommodate the future 106th Street Station. It includes construction of structural tie-ins to existing tunnels, support of excavation and earthwork activities, installing roadway decking to maintain existing traffic, construction of at- and below-grade structures for two station entrances, and extensive utility support and reconstruction work.

The contract builds on Phase I of the Second Avenue Subway project, which extended service from 63rd Street to 96th Street and has been in operation since 2017, and continues the northward expansion of the line to 125th Street.

Work is slated to commence in May 2026 with expected completion in Q3 2030.

For further information please contact:

Maritza Ferreira, Vice President of Communications, Skanska USA, tel +1 (678) 492 2003

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

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https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-builds-second-avenue-subway-project-phase-ii-in-new-york--usa--for-usd-498m--about-sek-4-6-b,c4355403

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4355403/4123560.pdf 20260601 US second avenue subway

SOURCE Skanska