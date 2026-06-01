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WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250 | Ticker-Symbol: SKNB
Tradegate
01.06.26 | 09:57
23,080 Euro
-0,22 % -0,050
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKANSKA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKANSKA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,06023,08010:22
23,07023,08010:23
PR Newswire
01.06.2026 08:04 Uhr
13 Leser
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Skanska builds Second Avenue Subway Project Phase II in New York, USA, for USD 498M, about SEK 4.6 billion

STOCKHOLM, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska, in a joint venture with Traylor Bros., Inc. and Walsh Construction, has signed contract with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) for Phase II of the Second Avenue Subway Program in New York, USA. The total contract is worth USD 1 billion. Skanska will include its share of the contract worth USD 498M, about SEK 4.6 billion, in the US order bookings for the second quarter of 2026.

The project scope includes the design and construction of new station structural shells between 105th Street and 110th Street to accommodate the future 106th Street Station. It includes construction of structural tie-ins to existing tunnels, support of excavation and earthwork activities, installing roadway decking to maintain existing traffic, construction of at- and below-grade structures for two station entrances, and extensive utility support and reconstruction work.

The contract builds on Phase I of the Second Avenue Subway project, which extended service from 63rd Street to 96th Street and has been in operation since 2017, and continues the northward expansion of the line to 125th Street.

Work is slated to commence in May 2026 with expected completion in Q3 2030.

For further information please contact:
Maritza Ferreira, Vice President of Communications, Skanska USA, tel +1 (678) 492 2003
Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-builds-second-avenue-subway-project-phase-ii-in-new-york--usa--for-usd-498m--about-sek-4-6-b,c4355403

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4355403/4123560.pdf

20260601 US second avenue subway

SOURCE Skanska

© 2026 PR Newswire
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